Too many ICC events… this is probably not good for cricket as less bilateral series will take place in that case and more money-oriented ICC events will be happening on yearly basis… we already have too many PSL, IPL, Big Bash, Bangladesh and so many premier leagues…



this is not good for cricket in my opinion



ICC should have



1x T20 World Cup after 4 years and 1x ODI World Cup after 4 years so let’s say



ODI World Cup in 2020

T20 in 2022

Odi World Cup in 2024

t20 in 2026



if they want world test championship then once in 5 years between the top 4 sides in the 5 year window



this is too much cricket by ICC. We probably don’t need Champions trophy as we already have ODI World Cup