Pakistan to host Asian rugby event

Pakistan to host Asian rugby event

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter
May 21, 2023

LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has been awarded the Asia Rugby DIV 1 Championship which will be staged in Lahore from July 4 to 8.

This is the second time Asia Rugby has allotted the championship to Pakistan. The country hosted the event last year too.

According to a PRU spokesman, the continental event will comprise teams from Asia whose names would be announced by the Asian body after completion of the qualifying rounds.

“The Pakistan Rugby Union and its partners are ready to welcome teams and fans from across Asia, providing them with an unparalleled experience both on and off the field,” the spokesman stated.


