Folks who have lived in Pakistan for more than 30 years, who have no other place they have known except pakistan and all Pakistani small minds are thinking about not giving nationality to them. You guys are worse than what trump is doing to kids who are protected under DACA. even kids born in US to illegals or visiting folks automatically become US citizens and Pakistanis are against it. No humanity and only seeing through the eyes of their hatred for Afghans. For a second think about absorbing these folks in your country and give them opportunity than for them to hide behind crime.

