Pakistan to Give 5 Billion RS to Afghanistan for Not Doing Anything to TTP Leadership and Allowing it to Attack Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Thursday that Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan to help avert humanitarian crisis in the war-torn neighbouring state.
