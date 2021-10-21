What's new

Pakistan to Give 5 Billion RS to Afghanistan for Not Doing Anything to TTP Leadership and Allowing it to Attack Pakistan

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,440
3
81,897
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Thursday that Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan to help avert humanitarian crisis in the war-torn neighbouring state.
Click to expand...
www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistan pledges Rs 5 billion assistance to avert crisis in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Thursday that Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan to help avert humanitarian crisis in the war-torn neighbour
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom