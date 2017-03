Level Crossing Upgrades to Cost Rs. 25 Billion

Will Get GPS Devices for Tracking

436 vulnerable and 75 most vulnerable unmanned level crossings were identified in Punjab ,

45 and 30 in Sindh,

37 and 6 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

32 and 32 identified in Balochistan

Level Crossings Upgraded at a Cost of Rs. 610 Million

Nearly 200 Accidents Caused by Level Crossings

New Communication System to Cost Rs. 730 Million