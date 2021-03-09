Pakistan to get 45 million free doses of India-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine under UN program

Why blame India? Wasn’t it IK and his capable team that stopped import of all medicines and then restarted some of them later? If they were really so worried about their populace they shouldn’t have banned them in first place. I only hope that he doesn’t ban these vaccines now.
Now, few doubts. Will Pakistan accept these vaccines? Will the India haters on various forums take these or still keep spewing hatred?
This is a WHO setup which is supplying this AstraZeneca developed Covax to Pakistan, Pakistan is not dealing here with Indian govt....or the company, one thing.
Also India cannot stop the supply of this WHO intl' sponsored prog. even it tries to with local dissent from hardliner VHP and RSS cadres. Modi must not be happy with this...
Also this was outsourced to India by Oxford Astra Zeneca, it is not developed or researched in India, Covax was developed in UK.
This is WHO intl' obligation.
Pakistan said on Thursday it expects to receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, its first batch under the GAVI/WHO COVAX vaccine initiative, and will start giving doses to the over 60s.
An additional 10 million doses will be provided before June, according to the British High Commission
