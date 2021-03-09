What's new

Pakistan to get 45 million free doses of India-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine under UN program

khansaheeb said:
WTF, NO WAY. DON'T TAKE IT EVEN IF THEY PAY YOU. IS PAKISTANI GOV OUT OF IT'S MIND?
Click to expand...
Pakistan government is relying only on donated vaccines so what other options Pakistan government have?

Chinese are already donating and other UK, US, Russia or India can donate to Pakistan. Since Pakistan will never except donation from India then thru UN is a another option available.
 
We really hope these dosages are shipped to UN and India doesn't know which vaccines will end up in Pakistan. We do not trust Indians for the mass vaccination of Pakistanis.

If you ask why to bother buying Indian medicine then sure...Pakistan should not. There are alternate manufacturers and more reliable ones than Indians can be. Given the opportunity, bypass India.
 
Last edited:
do you really believe we consider COVID dangerous enough to accept a donation from India?
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Pakistan government is relying only on donated vaccines so what other options Pakistan government have?
Click to expand...

Why Modi and RSS is not stopping Indian made Covid 19 vaccine to be supplied to the eternal enemy Pakistan...as there were protests against the Pak patients visiting India earlier by the RSS and VHP.

And this will go against Modi hardliner stance against Pakistan, damage him politically...

He talked about stopping water to Pakistan as per IWT...
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Why Modi and RSS is not stopping Indian made Covid 19 vaccine to be supplied to the eternal enemy Pakistan...as there were protests against the Pak patients visiting India earlier by the RSS and VHP.
Click to expand...
Why blame India? Wasn’t it IK and his capable team that stopped import of all medicines and then restarted some of them later? If they were really so worried about their populace they shouldn’t have banned them in first place. I only hope that he doesn’t ban these vaccines now.

Now, few doubts. Will Pakistan accept these vaccines? Will the India haters on various forums take these or still keep spewing hatred?
 
VkdIndian said:
Why blame India? Wasn’t it IK and his capable team that stopped import of all medicines and then restarted some of them later? If they were really so worried about their populace they shouldn’t have banned them in first place. I only hope that he doesn’t ban these vaccines now.

Now, few doubts. Will Pakistan accept these vaccines? Will the India haters on various forums take these or still keep spewing hatred?
Click to expand...

This is a WHO setup which is supplying this AstraZeneca developed Covax to Pakistan, Pakistan is not dealing here with Indian govt....or the company, one thing.

Also India cannot stop the supply of this WHO intl' sponsored prog. even it tries to with local dissent from hardliner VHP and RSS cadres. Modi must not be happy with this...

Also this was outsourced to India by Oxford Astra Zeneca, it is not developed or researched in India, Covax was developed in UK.

This is WHO intl' obligation.

www.reuters.com

Pakistan to receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under COVAX scheme on March 2

Pakistan said on Thursday it expects to receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, its first batch under the GAVI/WHO COVAX vaccine initiative, and will start giving doses to the over 60s.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.thenews.com.pk

17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive in Pakistan 'before April'

An additional 10 million doses will be provided before June, according to the British High Commission
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Last edited:
Almost all vaccine in your country comes from India. Other than covid you take plenty of other vaccines which is being manufactured in India. Pakistani always say there are better than Indians in this that, then why India is worlds biggest vaccine manufacturer ? I think ceo of from pfizer should Join pdf to understand logistics from PDM members. When whil put list of all other better and bigger manufacturers here so we can also understand. Also get this by just googling name of other vaccine manufacturer which belongs to other countries you don't prove any point. Because you don't know quality price and Their supply chain performance so don't be stupid doing that. You guys are hypocrite AF check how many other vaccine and medicine your country is getting from India.
 
Lol so much for the fake enthusiasm and honour.......this is just the start Pakistanis.
With the passage of time as India grows stronger we will show you your place ;)
 
niao78 said:
Almost all vaccine in your country comes from India. Other than covid you take plenty of other vaccines which is being manufactured in India. Pakistani always say there are better than Indians in this that, then why India is worlds biggest vaccine manufacturer ? I think ceo of from pfizer should Join pdf to understand logistics from PDM members. When whil put list of all other better and bigger manufacturers here so we can also understand. Also get this by just googling name of other vaccine manufacturer which belongs to other countries you don't prove any point. Because you don't know quality price and Their supply chain performance so don't be stupid doing that. You guys are hypocrite AF check how many other vaccine and medicine your country is getting from India.
Click to expand...
A small part of vaccines comes from India...vaccines makes a small part of Pharma actually.

Pharmaceuticals in Pakistan presently form a USD 3.2 billion industry, growing at a swift 15% annually. ... Today, there are more than 700 pharmaceutical manufacturing units in Pakistan exporting products worth over $200 million to more than 60 countries.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Why Modi and RSS is not stopping Indian made Covid 19 vaccine to be supplied to the eternal enemy Pakistan...as there were protests against the Pak patients visiting India earlier by the RSS and VHP.

And this will go against Modi hardliner stance against Pakistan, damage him politically...

He talked about stopping water to Pakistan as per IWT...
Click to expand...
We already made the statement that request was not received from Pakistan, And, we already know that if Imran khan will request then might be that day will be last day as PM post of him.

So, it is not fault of Modi.

If request was received then might pakistan was on the list as well.
www.indiatoday.in

India exporting Covid vaccine to 14 countries, set to fulfil 70% of world's vaccine needs: Amit Shah

India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs and two vaccines are being exported to 14 countries, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
niao78 said:
Almost all vaccine in your country comes from India. Other than covid you take plenty of other vaccines which is being manufactured in India. Pakistani always say there are better than Indians in this that, then why India is worlds biggest vaccine manufacturer ? I think ceo of from pfizer should Join pdf to understand logistics from PDM members. When whil put list of all other better and bigger manufacturers here so we can also understand. Also get this by just googling name of other vaccine manufacturer which belongs to other countries you don't prove any point. Because you don't know quality price and Their supply chain performance so don't be stupid doing that. You guys are hypocrite AF check how many other vaccine and medicine your country is getting from India.
Click to expand...

Just as India imports API's from China the enemy country with all that Aksai China and recent Galvan episode....

India imported drugs and pharmaceuticals from China valuing to around 1.9 billion U.S. dollars between April and December 2019. Out of these total imports from China, bulk drugs and drug intermediates had the highest value, amounting to over 1.7 billion U.S. dollars.25-Jan-2021

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

India imports 68% of its bulk drugs from China | India News - Times of India

India News: As India decides to counter Chinese military aggression at Galwan, by calling off trade agreements to hit Beijing in various sectors, it may be diffic
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
