Pakistan to get $2b from IMF not $1b, says PM Shehbaz

$4.3 billion from China + $3.6 billion from Saudi + $3.68 billion debt relief from G20 + $2 billion from IMF + $1.3 billion (or more) in FDI from UAE!

Many here claim that allies would abandon Pakistan because of 'imported' government. In reality, Shahbaz's administration seems to have full support of partner countries. If and when all these deals come through, PDM would have managed to do the primary job of securing the economic stability before next election :pop:
 
Wood said:
$4.3 billion from China + $3.6 billion from Saudi + $3.68 billion debt relief from G20 + $2 billion from IMF + $1.3 billion (or more) in FDI from UAE!

Many here claim that allies would abandon Pakistan because of 'imported' government. In reality, Shahbaz's administration seems to have full support of partner countries. If and when all these deals come through, PDM would have managed to do the primary job of securing the economic stability before next election :pop:
It was obvious even back then that our traditional allies weren't happy with Khan's govt. CPEC slowed, no call from Biden and America event sent a letter, Saudi loan had to be repaid early and the backtracking from the Malaysian Summit was an embarrassing episode. Things were not going well on the foreign policy front.\

Edit: I forgot to mention the complete collapse of relations with India, but that was more of an Indian fault.
 
Most of this money shall end up in western bank accounts of all these chors/thugs/traitors.
That’s why I really hope and pray for ww3 to take out ALL these human scum in west….specially uk, its the centre of all thieves from developing/poor countries
 
Wood said:
$4.3 billion from China + $3.6 billion from Saudi + $3.68 billion debt relief from G20 + $2 billion from IMF + $1.3 billion (or more) in FDI from UAE!

Many here claim that allies would abandon Pakistan because of 'imported' government. In reality, Shahbaz's administration seems to have full support of partner countries. If and when all these deals come through, PDM would have managed to do the primary job of securing the economic stability before next election :pop:
Indonesia agrees to give palm oil.
 

