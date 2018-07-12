Pakistan to file counter-memorial in Jadhav case on July 17

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is going to file a second counter-memorial on July 17 in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. On January 23, the ICJ gave a timeline to both Pakistan and India for filing another round of memorials in the case. Pakistan’s top attorney Khawar Qureshi had briefed Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk last week, sources told The Express Tribune. Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan and other senior officials also attended the meeting. Earlier, India on April 17 submitted second memorial in ICJ. It is learnt that Khawar Qureshi has drafted the counter-memorial. Sources also told that after the submission of second counter memorial, the ICJ will fix the matter for hearing, which is likely to take place next year. A senior lawyer, who has expertise in international litigations, believes that there is no chance of hearing the case in the on-going year. Even the hearing of other matters has already been fixed until March/April next year, therefore, Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be listed in summer next year, he added. While submitting first counter-memorial in the ICJ on December 13 last year, Pakistan rejected the Indian objection of not giving consular access to Jadhav saying that the provision of such access under the Vienna Convention is only for legitimate visitors and not spies. Pakistan said that since India did not deny that Jadhav was travelling with an assumed Muslim name, they have no case to plead. India has repeatedly sought consular access to Jadhav but Pakistan has turned down its requests, citing a bilateral accord that does not permit such access to spies. However, on December 25, Islamabad allowed Jadhav’s mother and wife to meet with him on purely humanitarian grounds. Pakistan stated in the memorial that India did not explain how a serving naval commander, operating under India’s spy agency – Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) – was travelling under an assumed name. This leads to only one conclusion, that India seeks consular access to the information he [Jadhav] had gathered, it added. It also stated that since Jadhav was on active duty, it is obvious that he was a spy sent on a special mission. “Only a state that adheres to legitimate actions can request the court to intervene in a matter between two states. A state which does not come with clean hands cannot get any relief,” Pakistan contended. Pakistan further said that sending Jadhav for espionage and funding terrorist activities were some of the reasons that disentitle India from invoking the jurisdiction of the ICJ. “Giving false identity to Kulbhushan, sending him for espionage and funding of terrorists activities are all some of the reasons which disentitle India from invoking the jurisdiction of the ICJ,” said the counter memorial. https://tribune.com.pk/story/1755704/1-pakistan-file-counter-memorial-july-17-icj/