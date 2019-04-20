/ Register

  Saturday, April 20, 2019

Pakistan to fence border, demands Iran to take action against terrorist groups of Ormara killings

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Reddington, Apr 20, 2019 at 11:12 AM.

  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:12 AM
    Reddington

    Reddington FULL MEMBER

    Pakistan demands Iran to take action against group involved in Ormara killings

    Foreign Office (FO) forwarded a letter of protest to the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.

    ORMARA (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday has demanded Iran to take action against the terrorists involved in killing of 14 passengers after offloading them from the bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan.

    According to details, Foreign Office (FO) forwarded a letter of protest to the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.

    "15-20 terrorists who camouflaged themselves in Frontier Corps (FC) uniform barricaded the road and stopped 3-4 buses traveling from Ormara to Gwadar on the coastal highway at Buzi Top in the dawn of April 18 and on the identification of the passengers, shot dead 14 personnel belonging to the armed forces of Pakistan. BRAS which is the alliance of three Baloch terrorist organisations have claimed responsibility for this terrorist act," the letter stated.

    "After the incident, the terrorists who arrived from border region returned to that area," it added.

    The letter further read, "The information about the hubs of these Baloch terrorist organisations in Iran, having training camps and logistics bases across the border, was shared with Iranian intelligence in the recent past, and on a number of occasions earlier."

    Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the attack and said, “Terrorists, extremists and their sponsors are terrified by close relations between Muslim states.”



    Iran stands with the people and government of Pakistan, he added.

    On April 18, fourteen passengers were brutally shot dead at Makran Coastal Highway after forcing them to disembark from buses.

    Police claimed that about 15 masked assailants intercepted five or six buses on the highway, tied their hands and opened fire at them.

    According to Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt, it was an act of "targeted killing". The victims were identified via their CNICs and shot at close range, he said.

    https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/487858-Pakistan-Iran-action-group-involved-Ormara-killings
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:16 AM
    IbnAbdullah

    IbnAbdullah FULL MEMBER

    Salaam

    This is a surprise. Pakistan rarely demands anything from Iran.

    Hope those terrorists and their backers will be caught asap and punished.

    ...
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:17 AM
    Shahzaz ud din

    Shahzaz ud din SENIOR MEMBER

    Pakistan lodges protest with Iran for not taking action against group behind Ormara incident



    Killing of 14 innocent Pakistanis by terrorists groups based in Iran is a very serious incident, says FO. Photo: Geo News

    ORMARA: Pakistan on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Iran for not taking action against the group behind the killing of 14 passengers who were forcibly offloaded them from their bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara, Balochistan.

    The Foreign Office sent a letter of protest to the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.

    "15-20 terrorists who camouflaged themselves in Frontier Corps (FC) uniform barricaded the road and stopped 3-4 buses traveling from Ormara to Gwadar on the coastal highway at Buzi Top in the dawn of April 18 and on the identification of the passengers, shot dead 14 personnel belonging to the armed forces of Pakistan. BRAS which is the alliance of three Baloch terrorist organisations have claimed responsibility for this terrorist act," the letter stated.

    "After the incident, the terrorists who arrived from border region returned to that area," it added.

    The letter pointed out that Pakistan "has repeatedly shared intelligence about these activities".

    "The information about the hubs of these Baloch terrorist organisations in Iran, having training camps and logistics bases across the border, was shared with Iranian intelligence in the recent past, and on a number of occasions earlier," the letter read. "Unfortunately, no action has been taken by Iran in this regard, to date."

    It further said, "Killing of 14 innocent Pakistanis by terrorists groups based in Iran is a very serious incident that Pakistan protests strongly. Pakistan awaits Iran's response to its request for action against these groups based in Iran, whose locations have been identified by Pakistan a number of times."

    On Thursday, unidentified assailants stopped a bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara, forcibly offloaded 14 passengers after picking them with the help of their National Identity Cards (NICs) and shot them.

  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:19 AM
    Numerous

    Numerous FULL MEMBER

    Pakistan taking a very calm response. Remember how the Iranian's reacted in february lol?
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:21 AM
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    PM Khan should cancel his visit to Iran and demand swift action or tell them that we would. The third rate Iranian military is only good at getting abducted and throwing tantrums every now and than.
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:22 AM
    python-000

    python-000 FULL MEMBER

    muharram-majlis.jpg Several Iranian ethnic extremest groups operational in Karachi but no one care about them...
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:22 AM
    Numerous

    Numerous FULL MEMBER

    I think our reaction shows our maturity.
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:24 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Iran has been involved in terrorist activities since a long time in Pakistan. We need to put a stop to it.
    @Khafee @Big Tank @CHACHA"G"
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:26 AM
    Murgah

    Murgah FULL MEMBER

    Thats why whole world called him terrorist
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:27 AM
    Meliodas

    Meliodas FULL MEMBER

    Time for a real surgical strike
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:28 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    It was not less than India's but our media & govt ignored. I was following Press TV, Iran's official news channel in English, the paranoia from Iran on MBS visit to Pakistan was extreme and their language was not friendly at all to say the least but ironically Iran was almost silent when MBS visited India soon after
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:29 AM
    Meliodas

    Meliodas FULL MEMBER

    I think he should visit and give them a solid message while standing on Iranian soil.
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:29 AM
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    Baloch terrorist use border to escape after their terror activities and we need to develop sometype of mechanism to deny them this movement for refuge.
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:34 AM
    Crystal-Clear

    Crystal-Clear SENIOR MEMBER

    waiting for wanna be irani to start defending iran here .
     
  Apr 20, 2019 at 11:34 AM
    Numerous

    Numerous FULL MEMBER

    Yeh man, there's no way we can trust the iranian regime.

    They claim for unity and peace amongst Muslims but you will see them aid India against Pakistan or help Assad massacre sunnis in syria or aid america against the taliban (in the early invasion) and they talk against Israel but have killed no israelis etc... So many red flags.
     
