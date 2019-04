Pakistan to fence border, demands Iran to take action against terrorist groups of Ormara killings

Pakistan demands Iran to take action against group involved in Ormara killings



Foreign Office (FO) forwarded a letter of protest to the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.ORMARA (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday has demanded Iran to take action against the terrorists involved in killing of 14 passengers after offloading them from the bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan.According to details, Foreign Office (FO) forwarded a letter of protest to the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad."15-20 terrorists who camouflaged themselves in Frontier Corps (FC) uniform barricaded the road and stopped 3-4 buses traveling from Ormara to Gwadar on the coastal highway at Buzi Top in the dawn of April 18 and on the identification of the passengers, shot dead 14 personnel belonging to the armed forces of Pakistan. BRAS which is the alliance of three Baloch terrorist organisations have claimed responsibility for this terrorist act," the letter stated."After the incident, the terrorists who arrived from border region returned to that area," it added.The letter further read, "The information about the hubs of these Baloch terrorist organisations in Iran, having training camps and logistics bases across the border, was shared with Iranian intelligence in the recent past, and on a number of occasions earlier."Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the attack and said, "Terrorists, extremists and their sponsors are terrified by close relations between Muslim states."Iran stands with the people and government of Pakistan, he added.On April 18, fourteen passengers were brutally shot dead at Makran Coastal Highway after forcing them to disembark from buses.Police claimed that about 15 masked assailants intercepted five or six buses on the highway, tied their hands and opened fire at them.According to Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt, it was an act of "targeted killing". The victims were identified via their CNICs and shot at close range, he said.