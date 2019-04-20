Pakistan to fence border, demands Iran to take action against terrorist groups of Ormara killings
Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Reddington, Apr 20, 2019 at 11:12 AM.
Page 1 of 7
Page 1 of 7
- Similar Threads
-
- Replies:
- 81
- Views:
- 5,368
-
- Replies:
- 2
- Views:
- 690
-
- Replies:
- 1
- Views:
- 857
-
- Replies:
- 79
- Views:
- 4,411
-
- Replies:
- 235
- Views:
- 6,573
Loading...
- zulu ,
- Com. E sham ,
- imadul ,
- Crystal-Clear ,
- Sabtain Ahmed Dar ,
- Sal12 ,
- Umar Nazir