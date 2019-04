Pakistan has offered 52 Super Mushak Aircraft to Turkey in lieu of cooperation in the defense production under the Pak-Turk Strategic Economic Framework (SEF).

The framework includes the cooperation in defense production and includes the delivery of 30 attack helicopters to Pakistan Army and delivery of 52 Super Mushak to Turkey

It also includes Turkish collaboration with Pakistan’s defense production establishment for cooperation in the fields of IT communications, avionics, weapons, ammunition, security vehicles, and vessels.