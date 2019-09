Pakistan To Export Engineering Goods To African Countries

A contract to supply 5,000 tractors to Angola has been signed says, PM’s Trade Advisor

Pakistan will be exporting engineering goods to African countries.

Export of home appliances to Europe is also in progress.

Pakistan achieves the target of exporting one billion dollars of rice and sugar to china: Trade advisor Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

Tax removal bill on export of raw material

Export diversification