Shahzaz ud din
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 12, 2017
- 7,225
- 14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan To Export Cherries To China Next Year
Wei also said that there was a great business opportunity to export agricultural products from Pakistan to China.
By Omair Kamran On Nov 9, 2020
1
Share
The first batch of Pakistani cherries is expected to leave for China by the next year.
The news was announced by Li Wei, a business representative of Huazhilong International Trading Private Ltd. Pakistan.
Li Wei.
In a discussion with the China Economic Net (CEN) at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, Wei stated the Pakistani cherries as being delicious, including the sweetness and the quality.
Nov 4, 2020
However, he said that Pakistan’s cherries could not be exported to China at present.
Previously, the export of Pakistani cherries had been hindered due to a lack of cold chain management, market information system, packaging, and processing facilities.
To overcome this, Li Wei said China could provide technical assistance to manage orchards, while Pakistan can provide workers so that both sides can achieve win-win cooperation. He said that China would help Pakistan develop cold chain technology.
Wei also said that there was a great business opportunity to export agricultural products from Pakistan to China.
Earlier in 2018, 24 tonnes of mangoes were exported from Pakistan to China and were sold in Xinfadi, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables, and meat for Beijing.
Xinfadi Market in Beijing. (CGTN)
According to Wei, the Pakistani mangoes are comparable to those from Australia and the Philippines.
Although the price is higher than the domestic (Chinese) mango, the Pakistani mango is better in terms of variety, appearance, and quality. The sugar content of a ripe Pakistani mango can reach 22.68%.
Moreover, Wei explained that there is a seasonal difference in the marketing of Pakistani mangoes in China.
In Pakistan, the mango season starts from the 20th of August to the 20th of November, while there are almost no mangoes in southern China in November.
Therefore, Pakistani mangoes can extend the mango season by two months.
“The Chinese side provides technology and sends technical staff in inorganic fertilizer, bagging, picking, disinfection, transportation, while the Pakistani side provides labor. Finally, through cross-border e-commerce air transportation, Chinese customers can eat fresh mangoes within a week after placing an order,” Wei added.
If the pandemic improves next year, China will import large quantities of Pakistani mangoes.
In the end, Wei said that the Chinese side might cooperate with the domestic snack manufacturers and help produce dried mango products to develop high value-added mango products.
Wei also said that there was a great business opportunity to export agricultural products from Pakistan to China.
By Omair Kamran On Nov 9, 2020
1
Share
The news was announced by Li Wei, a business representative of Huazhilong International Trading Private Ltd. Pakistan.
In a discussion with the China Economic Net (CEN) at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, Wei stated the Pakistani cherries as being delicious, including the sweetness and the quality.
Nov 4, 2020
However, he said that Pakistan’s cherries could not be exported to China at present.
Previously, the export of Pakistani cherries had been hindered due to a lack of cold chain management, market information system, packaging, and processing facilities.
To overcome this, Li Wei said China could provide technical assistance to manage orchards, while Pakistan can provide workers so that both sides can achieve win-win cooperation. He said that China would help Pakistan develop cold chain technology.
Wei also said that there was a great business opportunity to export agricultural products from Pakistan to China.
Earlier in 2018, 24 tonnes of mangoes were exported from Pakistan to China and were sold in Xinfadi, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables, and meat for Beijing.
According to Wei, the Pakistani mangoes are comparable to those from Australia and the Philippines.
Although the price is higher than the domestic (Chinese) mango, the Pakistani mango is better in terms of variety, appearance, and quality. The sugar content of a ripe Pakistani mango can reach 22.68%.
Moreover, Wei explained that there is a seasonal difference in the marketing of Pakistani mangoes in China.
In Pakistan, the mango season starts from the 20th of August to the 20th of November, while there are almost no mangoes in southern China in November.
Therefore, Pakistani mangoes can extend the mango season by two months.
“The Chinese side provides technology and sends technical staff in inorganic fertilizer, bagging, picking, disinfection, transportation, while the Pakistani side provides labor. Finally, through cross-border e-commerce air transportation, Chinese customers can eat fresh mangoes within a week after placing an order,” Wei added.
If the pandemic improves next year, China will import large quantities of Pakistani mangoes.
In the end, Wei said that the Chinese side might cooperate with the domestic snack manufacturers and help produce dried mango products to develop high value-added mango products.