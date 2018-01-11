Pakistan to exceed $31 billion remittances target

Imran Khan said: more then exports of country what a shame . 10 million oversease earn more then 210 million pakistanis . our exports must be 150 billions now . Click to expand...

It was at 20-25 billion USD in 2018. Today it is well poised to breach 32 billion USD (merchandise only, if you add services, it would be around 38 billion USD). A journey of 1000 miles begins with the first step. We have started taking the initial steps. Hopefully a sustained focus in growing the ICT exports that could give quantum leaps, promoting a freelancing culture that would spike remittances further (freelancing payments come to shore in the form of remittances), and support to industries in the shape of policy consistency, access to cheap credit & power tariffs, we could grow our exports considerably within 5 years. I see exports (goods + services) rising to 40 billion USD by the term end of this government. It doesn't appear they would be back in power due to runaway inflation. I just hope whoever comes, doesn't screw the momentum they have created and instead puts in even more effort, as there is no salvation for us other than export-led growth. The lessons from our neighborhood are very telling. Exports-led growth lifts communities, raises living standards (hence people have more to spend on health and education; both of which spur further long-term prosperity and produce better quality human resources).Investors want to invest in BD today because of their sharply rising exports. They see BD as a valuable manufacturing destination. The current announcement of APTMA regarding the investment of 5 billion USD in increasing productive capacity is a great sign. Once domestic investment picks up, foreign investment follows suit. How was this made possible? Due to SBP's TERF facility that provided access to cheap credit. Cheap credit allowed manufacturers to expand capacity, create higher exportable surpluses, increase cash flows in the long term and invest from their own working capital as well as SBP offered cheap credit. Government should seriously consider the demand of APTMA (and maybe other high potential export industries) for a flat power tariff for 5 straight years (it has been extended for one year right now). This would allow the domestic manufacturer to commit to investing in capacity enhancement and generate higher exportable surpluses. Secondly, this would also address the power capacity trap we find ourselves in today. With increasing industrial activity, power would be absorbed much quicker. Right now, we are making idle capacity payments as well courtesy take or pay agreements signed by PML N in desperation to address the power crisis within an election cycle.Remittances will definitely plateau with time even if we keep exporting manpower. Remittances are no solution. The bulk comes from GCC which is susceptible itself to boom and bust cycles linked to crude prices. Export growth is the only option. Sustained and brisk export growth would put Pakistan on the map of foreign investors as well. Once that happens, you could begin attracting FDI as well which is the missing link in our inflows right now.