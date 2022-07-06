What's new

Pakistan to end fiscal year with almost $40B exports with services sector reaching almost $7B

Assalamaolukum,

Pakistan under PTI government achieved remarkable results. Had we continued our next year's target was set at $48B.
Now lots of uncertainty...let's see what happens. Traitors are brought in to destroy anything good that was happening in Pakistan.

June services export numbers are not included yet:

Export of services jumps to $6.3bn

The highest-ever growth in export of IT-related services pushed up the overall figure.
State Bank of Pakistan report. June numbers are not included yet:

 
1657122084207.png
 
No doubt would have topped 50 billion in total, if Mir Bajwa didn't remove the elected government and replace them with his criminal pals.. I hope those Belgians chocolates were worth it traitor.. *
 

