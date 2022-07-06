Pakistan to end fiscal year with almost $40B exports with services sector reaching almost $7B

Export of services jumps to $6.3bn The highest-ever growth in export of IT-related services pushed up the overall figure.

Assalamaolukum,Pakistan under PTI government achieved remarkable results. Had we continued our next year's target was set at $48B.Now lots of uncertainty...let's see what happens. Traitors are brought in to destroy anything good that was happening in Pakistan.June services export numbers are not included yet:State Bank of Pakistan report. June numbers are not included yet: