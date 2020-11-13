What's new

Pakistan to earn $7 billion through IT sector: Experts.

in a session given at the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, Secretary Board of Investment (BoI) Pakistan Fareena Mazhar stated that the Information Technology sector would earn Pakistan $7 billion in the next two to four years.

The Board of Investment (BoI) held an Investment Promotion seminar to inform potential foreign investors about Pakistan’s investment rules and opportunities. The seminar’s focus was on investment opportunities in Pakistan’s education and innovation technologies sectors.

The secretary informed the audience that Pakistan’s Information Technology sector is one of the fastest-growing, generating roughly 1% of the country’s GDP, or $3.5 billion. She went on to say that it has doubled in the last few years and that experts predict it will double again in the next two to four years, to $7 billion.

