Floods wreak havoc in Afghanistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders dispatch of emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghans.

PM urges international community to help Afghans.

20 killed in flooding​

Pakistan to dispatch emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghans Nearly 20 people have died in flooding over the past several days, according to Afghan media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday announced to send emergency relief goods to the victims affected by the severe floods in Afghanistan.“We are with the Afghan people in this difficult hour and will provide them every possible assistance,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, expressing solidarity with the people facing devastation.The Pakistani premier expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to floods in 10 provinces of Afghanistan.He called upon the international community to come forward and provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people in the wake of devastating floods.He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to intensify its efforts in assisting the affected Afghan people through the Afghan Humanitarian Trust Forum.PM Shehbaz Sharif said floods could worsen the situation of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.He pointed out that if timely action was not taken, there was a danger of increasing casualties.He said the international community, particularly the United Nations, should launch a programme to help the people of Afghanistan by providing food, medical aid and shelter to the displaced.The prime minister prayed for the patience of the families who lost their loved ones in the floods.According to Afghan media reports, nearly 20 people have died in flooding over the past several days.Deputy Minister of Natural Disaster Management, Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim, in a statement, said the flood left dozens of houses destroyed and caused losses of around 100 livestock.“We have 18-20 dead and 30 wounded due to the floods. Two people have been missing. More than 100 livestock were lost and 100 residences were destroyed,” he said.Following heavy rainfall, the floods hit Kandahar, Helmand, Herat, Badakhshan, Takhar, Parwan, Kunduz, Maidan Wardak, Baghlan, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces.However, Baghlan, Parwan and Badghis were the three provinces affected most severely by the recent floods.