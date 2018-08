Pakistan to Decide on $12 Billion Bailout in Six Weeks

Umar, a former head of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corp., said the nation’s financing gap is estimated at somewhere between $10 billion to $12 billion, though the new government would need a bit extra so it doesn’t “live on the edge,”

“The decision needs to be taken in the next six weeks, the further you go forward the more difficult, the more expensive the options become,

Debt Blowouts

If Pakistan asks the IMF for support, it won’t be the first time. The nation, which has gone through decades of debt blowouts and balance-of-payment imbalances,