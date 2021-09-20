Pakistan to cross $100 B revenue generation this year.

Flight of falcon
Considering our exports, remittances, investment and taxes are increasing we should be able to cross $100B revenue generation/collection this year. Great achievement.
Pakistan to target $37.29 billion tax revenue for FY2021/2022
Pakistan will target tax revenue collection of 5.8 trillion rupees ($37.29 billion) for the 2021/2022 financial year, up 1.1 trillion from the current year's estimated collection, finance minister Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday.
