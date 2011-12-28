Pakistan to Build the World's Largest Salt Refinery in Balochistan Hub Pak Salt Refinery, Pakistan’s first salt manufacturing company, is preparing to build the world’s largest salt refinery in Hub

Hub Pak Salt Refinery, Pakistan’s first salt manufacturing company, is preparing to build the world’s largest salt refinery in Hub Industrial Zone, Balochistan.Currently, the world’s biggest salt refinery is located in Mexico which stretches over 86,500 acres and produces 10 million tons of salt each year.It will turn Pakistan into the second largest salt exporter and third biggest salt processor in the world.Despite having the world’s second largest salt reserves, Pakistan produces 4 million tons of the world’s total salt, which stands at 300 million tons, and exports just 400,000 tons each year.Pakistan has two main sources of salt; Khewra Salt Mine and saline lakes.The former is located in Punjab and is the world’s second largest salt mine and the main source of Himalayan pink salt while the latter constitutes of landlocked water bodies that have a significantly higher concentration of salts and other dissolved minerals in comparison to most lakes. Around 170 such lakes are present in Sindh which produce industrial grade salt.United States, Europe, UAE, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and African countries are the biggest buyers of Pakistani salt.