Pakistan To Be Out of FATF Greylist

If the news is true, I believe IK was 100% right about the regime-change operation.

What this bunch of criminals, liars, and thugs had done in the last few weeks to pull Pakistan out of the grey list? All efforts were done in the IK era, but the USA and West were not inclined to acknowledge IKs efforts.

Check the timing of the decision, after the success of the regime-change operation, just in the next meeting, Pakistan is out of the grey list.