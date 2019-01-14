Pakistan 'to axe hundreds of' China CPEC Schemes
Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by KhalaiMakhlooq, Jan 14, 2019 at 10:18 AM.
- Similar Threads
-
- Replies:
- 39
- Views:
- 4,986
-
Five CPEC projects face the axeDevil Soul, Jul 20, 2016, in forum: CPEC
- Replies:
- 5
- Views:
- 1,222
-
Is America against the CPEC ?sabena siddiqi, Nov 15, 2016, in forum: CPEC
- Replies:
- 12
- Views:
- 62,220
-
China working with Pakistan for CPECCAD, Jun 7, 2017, in forum: CPEC
- Replies:
- 1
- Views:
- 338
-
- Replies:
- 0
- Views:
- 256
Loading...