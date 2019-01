Right but we shouldn't forget that the government has to change first. People will follow if the transformation of Pakistan's state institutions initiated by the government leads to success.



The state is the only power which can change the society fundamentally - either by force or by using peaceful methods.



It doesn't matter if the average Pakistani is uneducated or does not understand the currently ongoing reforms. A child, too, has sometimes no clue what his parents are doing and why.



But if you do your job wisely, one day your children will understand you and they perhaps even try to copy your methods of education while dealing with your grandchildren.



The government needs time and space to work and undo all the past mistakes. Change needs time.

