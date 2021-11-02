What's new

Pakistan to achieve target of $500M meat export: report.

This year for our Meat Industry (After July)

- Jordan approved3 Pakistani companies for meat export
- TOMCL became the first company to export (meat-based cat and dog food) to the USA
- 2 new companies got license to export meat to KSA
 
