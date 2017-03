PAKISTAN This, then, is a story of optimism; of how the men of terror can be taken on and defeated

Winning the war on terror: From the badlands of Pakistan where Al Qaeda planned their attacks on Britain, PETER OBORNE, the first Western journalist to visit this epicentre of terror files a riveting dispatch

e-mail



RELATED ARTICLES

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It seemed unimaginable back then that Al Qaeda and the Taliban would be driven out of Pakistan’s tribal territories. Yet the Pakistan army now claims that every last Taliban fighter has been expelled.

This, then, is a story of optimism; of how the men of terror can be taken on and defeated.

Pakistani troops have now expelled the Taliban from the region in a display of raw courage

Pakistani troops took on and defeated the Taliban but left behind a scene of devastation

Jihadist literature that was found at the site revealed that the factory was run by the Afghan Islamic Emirate — popularly known as the Afghan Taliban.

The truth would seem to be that the terrorists have either been killed or have fled across the border into Afghanistan, where, sadly, they have regrouped to launch assaults against Pakistan border positions. There had been seven attacks in the ten days before my visit.

To counter the threat, the Pakistan army has built more than 1,000 border posts to prevent terrorists crossing back into the country.

Yet, overall, the progress against the terror cells has been remarkable. At the height of the attacks from North Waziristan three years ago, Pakistan’s commercial capital of Karachi was ranked the sixth most dangerous city in the world. Now, violence has fallen so sharply it ranks 32nd. Admittedly, the costs of this war have been horrifying. More than 4,000 Pakistan soldiers died in a conflict that — it is no exaggeration to say — has at times come close to bringing the country to its knees. Fighting the terrorists has cost the country tens of billions of pounds, and has had devastating consequences on the nation’s people.

With passion, he told me: ‘One day, Mr Blair will be tried as a war criminal.’

The Pakistani authorities are busy building schools, hospitals and a market to replace the one destroyed in the fighting. In effect, this means the construction of an entire new city.



Munib, a 17-year-old student who had survived the attack, said he was still haunted by the memories of his dead friends. They still visited him in his dreams.



I asked him his ambition. ‘I plan to become a doctor and work in their memory.’

This is the indomitable spirit that gives the world hope that Pakistan has escaped from an age of unspeakable bloodshed and that the men of terror can be defeated.