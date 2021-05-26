Pakistan, the top p**n-vewing nation?

Metal 0-1 said: billion page views per month. Reddit, by comparison, clocks in with just 2.8 billion." And Pakistan is nowhere among the countries whether it comes to the shares of the sites or the longest average sessions or the highest number of pages viewed/visited. The only thing where Pakistan is currently ranked 8th is Googling the term "****," which is like saying just because you googled terrorism or crime or genocide, you are guilty of them.



Thanks for reading. From our politicians to senior journalists to uni professors to the general public, everybody comes up with this retort very often that Pakistan is a top ****-consuming nation. And the claim doesn't always have a sense of disgust to it but a touch of pride in itself, almost as if Pakistanis are actually the nation that is just desperate to top something even if it's **** consumption. The claim has been around since Express Tribune made a post about it back in 2015 (mind you, without any credible link attached to their news). However, where does the truth lie? First of all, let's take a look at Pornhub Insights , the most visited site for the cause, and you'll see that Pakistan is nowhere even in the top 20 even in this detailed review by the end of 2019. But since the sites are banned in Pakistan and the users here use proxies and so the traceable activity of the region goes under the radar, right? Okay, fine, here is FTND's effort of illuminating the world about ExtremeTech's massive survey . It says and I quote, " ExtremeTech surveyed usage data pulled from Google’s DoubleClick Ad Planner and discovered that the most popular **** site on the web serves up 4.4page viewsReddit, by comparison, clocks in with just 2.8 billion." And Pakistan is nowhere among the countries whether it comes to the shares of the sites or the longest average sessions or the highest number of pages viewed/visited. The only thing where Pakistan is currently ranked 8th is Googling the term "****," which is like saying just because you googled terrorism or crime or genocide, you are guilty of them.I'm not here to clear anyone's name or to suggest that Pakistan is holier than thou in comparison to every other nation. Nope, people here do watch ****, possibly in every household with an Internet connection. Also, it's a very messed up nation in multiple ways and needs a lot of bug-fixing and moral appropriation but what never clicked with me was that a country still struggling with the Internet issues and with a relatively much lesser number of users somehow tops the ****-viewing list? And what's actually surprising/annoying is that nobody more than commoner Pakistanis is adamant about proving this 'fact' which isn't even a fact. It's a matter of concern that how come this claim with no truth to it has gotten so bigger and popular within the country that even senior journalists or politicians make it without any credible source to back it up and what is being tried to achieve through this claim as it wires the minds of the common youth with this "truth." This is actually a thing to look into.Thanks for reading. Click to expand...

charene514 said: Users searching for **** on google is a definite proxy of **** consumption I would say. Click to expand...

Commonsense.. the most populated nations with most internet penetration are usually the top surfers of prn.India China ,EU and US are among them.. we have ban in place and not everyone here knows how to use vpn. Even proxies are getting banned so we are faring much betterAlways thought over it and cursed Pakistani people when they self shamed over this so called fact.. thanks for sharing thisNo that was just me making sure what my child gets as a result if he tries to search bad words. Aka Research..gtfo.