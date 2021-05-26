What's new

Pakistan, the top p**n-vewing nation?

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
1,346
6
1,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
From our politicians to senior journalists to uni professors to the general public, everybody comes up with this retort very often that Pakistan is a top ****-consuming nation. And the claim doesn't always have a sense of disgust to it but a touch of pride in itself, almost as if Pakistanis are actually the nation that is just desperate to top something even if it's **** consumption. The claim has been around since Express Tribune made a post about it back in 2015 (mind you, without any credible link attached to their news). However, where does the truth lie? First of all, let's take a look at Pornhub Insights, the most visited site for the cause, and you'll see that Pakistan is nowhere even in the top 20 even in this detailed review by the end of 2019. But since the sites are banned in Pakistan and the users here use proxies and so the traceable activity of the region goes under the radar, right? Okay, fine, here is FTND's effort of illuminating the world about ExtremeTech's massive survey. It says and I quote, " ExtremeTech surveyed usage data pulled from Google’s DoubleClick Ad Planner and discovered that the most popular **** site on the web serves up 4.4 billion page views per month. Reddit, by comparison, clocks in with just 2.8 billion." And Pakistan is nowhere among the countries whether it comes to the shares of the sites or the longest average sessions or the highest number of pages viewed/visited. The only thing where Pakistan is currently ranked 8th is Googling the term "****," which is like saying just because you googled terrorism or crime or genocide, you are guilty of them.

I'm not here to clear anyone's name or to suggest that Pakistan is holier than thou in comparison to every other nation. Nope, people here do watch ****, possibly in every household with an Internet connection. Also, it's a very messed up nation in multiple ways and needs a lot of bug-fixing and moral appropriation but what never clicked with me was that a country still struggling with the Internet issues and with a relatively much lesser number of users somehow tops the ****-viewing list? And what's actually surprising/annoying is that nobody more than commoner Pakistanis is adamant about proving this 'fact' which isn't even a fact. It's a matter of concern that how come this claim with no truth to it has gotten so bigger and popular within the country that even senior journalists or politicians make it without any credible source to back it up and what is being tried to achieve through this claim as it wires the minds of the common youth with this "truth." This is actually a thing to look into.

Thanks for reading.


Source: r/Chutyapa on Reddit
 
Last edited:
C

charene514

FULL MEMBER
Sep 12, 2020
137
-10
106
Country
India
Location
India
Metal 0-1 said:
.....The only thing where Pakistan is currently ranked 8th is Googling the term "****," which is like saying just because you googled terrorism or crime or genocide, you are guilty of them.

....
Click to expand...
That's a wrong analogy.

Search is an active task. So, if you are searching for something, that means that topic interests you. Users searching for **** on google is a definite proxy of **** consumption I would say.


And, your post includes terms like "moral appropriation" & "guilt" and "messed up" etc only indicates that you feel apologetic about it.

Don't.

There's nothing to take pride nor there is any shame in watching **** as long as it's not impacting your social life !
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,579
2
4,247
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Commonsense.. the most populated nations with most internet penetration are usually the top surfers of prn.
India China ,EU and US are among them.. we have ban in place and not everyone here knows how to use vpn. Even proxies are getting banned so we are faring much better
Always thought over it and cursed Pakistani people when they self shamed over this so called fact.. thanks for sharing this 😪

Metal 0-1 said:
From our politicians to senior journalists to uni professors to the general public, everybody comes up with this retort very often that Pakistan is a top ****-consuming nation. And the claim doesn't always have a sense of disgust to it but a touch of pride in itself, almost as if Pakistanis are actually the nation that is just desperate to top something even if it's **** consumption. The claim has been around since Express Tribune made a post about it back in 2015 (mind you, without any credible link attached to their news). However, where does the truth lie? First of all, let's take a look at Pornhub Insights, the most visited site for the cause, and you'll see that Pakistan is nowhere even in the top 20 even in this detailed review by the end of 2019. But since the sites are banned in Pakistan and the users here use proxies and so the traceable activity of the region goes under the radar, right? Okay, fine, here is FTND's effort of illuminating the world about ExtremeTech's massive survey. It says and I quote, " ExtremeTech surveyed usage data pulled from Google’s DoubleClick Ad Planner and discovered that the most popular **** site on the web serves up 4.4 billion page views per month. Reddit, by comparison, clocks in with just 2.8 billion." And Pakistan is nowhere among the countries whether it comes to the shares of the sites or the longest average sessions or the highest number of pages viewed/visited. The only thing where Pakistan is currently ranked 8th is Googling the term "****," which is like saying just because you googled terrorism or crime or genocide, you are guilty of them.

I'm not here to clear anyone's name or to suggest that Pakistan is holier than thou in comparison to every other nation. Nope, people here do watch ****, possibly in every household with an Internet connection. Also, it's a very messed up nation in multiple ways and needs a lot of bug-fixing and moral appropriation but what never clicked with me was that a country still struggling with the Internet issues and with a relatively much lesser number of users somehow tops the ****-viewing list? And what's actually surprising/annoying is that nobody more than commoner Pakistanis is adamant about proving this 'fact' which isn't even a fact. It's a matter of concern that how come this claim with no truth to it has gotten so bigger and popular within the country that even senior journalists or politicians make it without any credible source to back it up and what is being tried to achieve through this claim as it wires the minds of the common youth with this "truth." This is actually a thing to look into.

Thanks for reading.
Click to expand...
charene514 said:
Users searching for **** on google is a definite proxy of **** consumption I would say.
Click to expand...
No that was just me making sure what my child gets as a result if he tries to search bad words. Aka Research..gtfo.
 
Last edited:
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
599
0
805
Country
United States
Location
United States
Metal 0-1 said:
From our politicians to senior journalists to uni professors to the general public, everybody comes up with this retort very often that Pakistan is a top ****-consuming nation. And the claim doesn't always have a sense of disgust to it but a touch of pride in itself, almost as if Pakistanis are actually the nation that is just desperate to top something even if it's **** consumption. The claim has been around since Express Tribune made a post about it back in 2015 (mind you, without any credible link attached to their news). However, where does the truth lie? First of all, let's take a look at Pornhub Insights, the most visited site for the cause, and you'll see that Pakistan is nowhere even in the top 20 even in this detailed review by the end of 2019. But since the sites are banned in Pakistan and the users here use proxies and so the traceable activity of the region goes under the radar, right? Okay, fine, here is FTND's effort of illuminating the world about ExtremeTech's massive survey. It says and I quote, " ExtremeTech surveyed usage data pulled from Google’s DoubleClick Ad Planner and discovered that the most popular **** site on the web serves up 4.4 billion page views per month. Reddit, by comparison, clocks in with just 2.8 billion." And Pakistan is nowhere among the countries whether it comes to the shares of the sites or the longest average sessions or the highest number of pages viewed/visited. The only thing where Pakistan is currently ranked 8th is Googling the term "****," which is like saying just because you googled terrorism or crime or genocide, you are guilty of them.

I'm not here to clear anyone's name or to suggest that Pakistan is holier than thou in comparison to every other nation. Nope, people here do watch ****, possibly in every household with an Internet connection. Also, it's a very messed up nation in multiple ways and needs a lot of bug-fixing and moral appropriation but what never clicked with me was that a country still struggling with the Internet issues and with a relatively much lesser number of users somehow tops the ****-viewing list? And what's actually surprising/annoying is that nobody more than commoner Pakistanis is adamant about proving this 'fact' which isn't even a fact. It's a matter of concern that how come this claim with no truth to it has gotten so bigger and popular within the country that even senior journalists or politicians make it without any credible source to back it up and what is being tried to achieve through this claim as it wires the minds of the common youth with this "truth." This is actually a thing to look into.

Thanks for reading.
Click to expand...
I think the motive behind this libel is more sinister. It is to deliberately malign the name of the nation, it's people, and it's religion. To mock the righteousness of many good folks in this country. This falsehood keeps getting repeated by the enemies within and across the border. Now it has been accepted as a truth to slam us by in discussions anywhere in the world by the enemies and frenemies.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,387
68
45,222
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
No where near. It’s nations with high internet access and this is led by western states.
Pakistanis need to be content with home grown talent like Hasina Atom Bum.

1622047138237.jpeg

1622047316428.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 5, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom