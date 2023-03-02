Pakistan—the Ship is Sinking - Lt Gen Tariq Khan (R)

Amavous said: If these people, the multitudes that follow PTI, are not organised to come out on to the street to express their outrage, nothing will happen and it will lead to political failure and PTI’s undoing. It’s now, when all else has failed, that only the people on the street, can make a difference. Unless a physical display of anger, frustration and resentment is projected, the political preferences as being assessed and measured, will never be translated into reality. The Government has to be overwhelmed by the shock and awe that huge crowds can evoke. Click to expand...

Khan can’t be wished away, and shouldn’t be. The author should be glad there is a figure most people clearly want to lead the nation, and the rest are prepared to mostly tolerate. It would be better to advise IK on his mistakes, because he and his party are clearly not irrelevant.If elections are less than 8 months away won’t this strategy of street protests undermine PTIs support? PTI organized mass rallies all over Pakistan. PTI would probably be better suited to find economic agreements with local and foreign investors as well as lobby foreign organizations once they have an economic plan, to convince the powers that be that should PTI return to power this fall, it will be the solution the nation needs, economically and politically.Former PTI ministers with the 3+ years of experience in government could organize shadow ministries that could meet with local and foreign experts to figure out the best way to rebound the country from this mess (and protecting the most vulnerable), while still implementing austerity related reforms.