Pakistan The Nuclear Power of Islam

Nov 9, 2009
Nov 14, 2015
And, special thanks to the following die hard enemies of the Muslim Pak - both in this Dunya and in the next Ahiret - for providing the impetus:
1. Mujib representing the betrayal and teachery of the East Pak on behalf of their master and husband (self proclaimed) Hindu India.
2. Indira Gandhi representing the Hindutva vs Islam clash for the last thousand years.
3. Breshnev representing the USSR desire to defeat the West.
4. Henry Kissinger representing the arrogance of the Judo-Christian civilization.
5. Brainless and pedophile corrupt-to-the-soul Afgan boot leaker elites whose worth in life lies in collaborating with Pak's enemies.
6. Etc.
 
