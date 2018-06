India is the leading sourcing destination across the world, accounting for approximately. Indian IT & ITeS companies have set up over 1,000 global delivery centres in about 80 countries across the world.while domestic revenues (including hardware) advanced to US$ 41 billionWhat is pakistan's software export figure in 2018?US is the leaders of startup's next comes to India ...Surprised why there is no data from pakistan, when there are 3 startup statistic even from Afghanistan !!!