Pakistan: The Nation That Never Became Angry. ​

Each and every institution is working to increase their own power

First, Pakistan is now a permanently failed/stuck state. A stuck state means that the political environment in the country is such, that no progress in economy, welfare and provision of justice justice can be made due to very powerful hurdles. Hurdles being regionalization of national political parties in all provinces, the introduction of the half baked 18th amendment, Battle of power between the judiciary, army and the parliament, amoung many other reasons. There has been no legislation in the country since IK took oath and I dont expect any further legislation even after the next election. The Indian, Afghan and Iranian machinations to hurt Pakistan will also overpower Pakistan because they exploit along the already fragile ethnic and sectarian lines.

Second, for the young people of this nation, there is no future. They wont be able to generate wealth, raise families happily, get their children good education, and will suffer in this system. I believe that, specially after the COVID-19, every educated person who has a degree is as useless as expecting Pakistan to change for the better. The only people who will survive will be the ones who know skills and craft.

Third, In the future, I see that the ethnic borders between the provinces will be inflamed due to increased competition of resources, lack of Pakistani action with regard to Indian water terrorism and climate change. The PPP will keep alienating the population of Sindh while they will still keep voting PPP to retain a Bhutto legacy while in Balochistan, India and Iran will continue their cooperation to bleed Pakistan. The chances of a failing Pakistan in the far future have increased specially after the pandemic. Everyone saw the lack of central authority during the pandemic. The pandemic showed that Punjab does not need Sindh, and vice versa. KPK does not need Punjab and Sindh and vice versa. And we don't talk about Balochistan.

Fourth, If one has to survive the anarchic nation of Pakistan, one has to make his way into one of the four institutions I mentioned above namely: The Army, Bureaucracy, Politics and the Judiciary. With a good position in one of such institutions, one places himself in a good position to exploit and plunder the people of Pakistan. My message to fellow youngsters, if you do not do that, some one else will do it to you. A strong recommendation to the youngsters reading this write-up is to sit for the government exams or try for Army instead of becoming bank managers, engineers and doctors.