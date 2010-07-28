Pakistan: The man trying to improve women's underwear

Whereas women want comfort and reliability of the product they use.

image captionA former M&S employee is hoping to bring M&S quality underwear to PakistanFifteen months ago, Mark Moore found himself blocked by two men at the entrance to a tinted-windowed store in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. What, they asked, did he think he was doing going inside a ladies undergarment shop?They let him go when Mr Moore's friend lied that he was a diplomat buying underwear for his wife.The problem is, the security guards were just one of the obstacles in his way.image captionWomen complain about the poor fit and bad quality of the products bought in local marketsAt a basic level, it comes down to the fact men and women have very different ideas when it comes to underwear. And when it comes to men, that generally tends to mean "sexy and appealing", explains Mr Moore."They talk and decide on laces and see-through fabric etc..For the majority of the women in Pakistan - unable to afford the expensive imports - that comfort and reliability is something they can only dream of. Most of the affordable options are known to have clasps which rust and sharp underwires which worm their way out to poke the wearer's skin.These bras are openly displayed, but higher end productsSo the demand for high quality, affordable underwear is clearly there - and yet Mr Moore's products, made in a factory in Pakistan's textile industry hub, Faisalabad, and inspired by his years working for British staples M&S and Debenhams, are not yet flying off the shelf.But why?For a start, not many people know about them. Marketing to Pakistan's women is proving a little tricky. Underwear - or at least, any discussion of it in the public arena - is taboo.In time gone by, word of mouth has proved key. Thirty years ago, retailers offering a good quality, well-fitted undergarment in Karachi's packed Meena Bazaar could rely on an almost instant surge in sales based on personal recommendations.For women living further afield, magazines would offer up carefully chosen adverts to tempt buyers.But with the switch to digital, these magazines have fallen by the wayside. Meanwhile, a social media campaign - possibly the best way to get word out in modern Pakistan -Mark Moore's factory in Faisalabad is now producing mid-range productsAnd it's not like women can be tempted into a shop by a window display. As Mr Moore discovered all those months ago, most underwear shops are unbranded and boast tinted glass - meaning many of the people walking past would struggle, as he had, to guess what it sells.There are some shopping centres where underwear shops are more prominent, but these are only used by a select few.Mr Moore was advised his best bet was to join up with a larger retailer or big brand - and that means explaining the concept of safe, affordable and un-sexy underwear to those boardrooms filled with men."Once my team and I put the product, that is the bra and panties, on the table, men giggle," he says.It seems a long way off, though.Mark Moore says one of the biggest barriers is the idea underwear does not have to titillateIn most manufacturing companies and brands that Mr Moore visited, a majority of the officers and designers approving undergarments are men."We have to pitch the ideas to these men," explains Qamar Zaman, operations manager of the factory in Faisalabad."And women are either assistants and called in to give suggestions. But it is an awkward conversation where the woman is not comfortable sharing ideas about what she liked in an underwear in a boardroom full of men."Men have also had to tackle raised eyebrows and whispers though.image captionStaff member Anwar admits he was initially embarrassedAnwar Hussain told the BBC he faced a lot of opposition from his family and friends in the beginning."My friends made fun of me about where I work. My family refused to let me go to the factory. When I eventually joined, I initially felt shy passing on the stitched bra to another female colleague. I feel much better now and feel comfortable. Because at the end of the day it is a job."Now the factory workers have other worries, however. If this doesn't work - and work quickly - Mr Moore may decide it is simply too difficult, shut up shop and leave countless staff members in the lurch.This is not, however, the case, he assures the BBC."I have been told that I should look for something alternative to do in Pakistan, as it is a losing idea to sell underwear," he acknowledges. "And yes, there is a perception that I may leave."But I'm very much here until this product comes out in the market."Main take aways;Our women struggle with poor quality underwear and bras, which is horrible considering how hot it is.The whole talk of underwear is taboo, so it's an uphill struggle.Women can't take senior positions as their family won't let them.