A very tough ask $30b, $24-$26 is more realistic IMo. Let's see how they perform for the remainder of this year ( They are certainly poised to achieve close to their target this year with the capacity enhancement gradually coming online starting in the latter half of this year ).Their demanded tariff is too low already both electricity and LNG are given at subsidised rate, government has extended it till June 2022 but with a marginal increase last month ( can't recall the exact tariff), their competitive markets energy pricing have also gone up considerably during the past quarter.