Pakistan textile co grabs IKEA's ‘Affordable Sustainability’ award - only one in the world

Pakistan textile co grabs IKEA's ‘Affordable Sustainability’ award “A proud moment for the fraternity and the country,” added Dawood.

“Mustaqim just got the award of “Affordable Sustainability” from IKEA. Mustaqim Pakistan is the only textile company in the world, getting this award from IKEA for this precious category,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post on Wednesday.“A proud moment for the fraternity and the country,” added Dawood.By transforming recycle plastic bottles into sheets and covers Mustaqim has decreased CO2 emission and saved thousands of barrels of oil, while still reducing the cost said IKEA during the award ceremony.“We are working hard for the past many years but this has come as an amazing surprise,” said Mustaqim Textile.It is pertinent to mention that Mustaqim was established in 1994. The company started its operation from commission printing and after having the edge in printing skills, started export in 1997. The company manufactures and export home textile products all over the world.========We should find out more about this company and it's business model. IKEA is an incredible business and if you can impress them, then it is saying something about you. I'm particularly interested in the vertical integration of this company. Does this mean they go from cotton in the field, all the way through to products on the shelves?