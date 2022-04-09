Pakistan Tests Shaheen 3 Missile

ARY News said Shaheen3 can go

2700Km

جِن٘

طوطا

جِن٘

حاتم طائی

جِن٘

طوطا

طوطے کی گردن مروڑ دے

جِن٘

: "Any apparent association between map below & the current situation where Pakistan was threatened of "consequences" is purely coincidental."Just trying to gauge what 2700Km looks like:Don't know why I often remember childhood stories of a "" and a "".Where "" was too powerful to be tackled but then "" or someone came to know that "" powers were actually in "".And all he had to do was "" . . and "" would stop being a threat.Then I remember an interview of Hamid Gul. Don't know why!!!???