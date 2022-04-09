Pakistan Tests Shaheen 3 Missile

Windjammer
According to a notification by ISPR
Pakistan today conducted successful test of Shaheen-3 Missile.
Same range. Tested just for distraction.its extended range or same old range ?
According to a notification by ISPR
its extended range or same old range ?
ARY News said Shaheen3 can go 2700Km
Disclaimer: "Any apparent association between map below & the current situation where Pakistan was threatened of "consequences" is purely coincidental."
Just trying to gauge what 2700Km looks like:
View attachment 832217
Don't know why I often remember childhood stories of a "جِن٘" and a "طوطا".
Where "جِن٘" was too powerful to be tackled but then "حاتم طائی" or someone came to know that "جِن٘" powers were actually in "طوطا".
And all he had to do was "طوطے کی گردن مروڑ دے" . . and "جِن٘" would stop being a threat.
Then I remember an interview of Hamid Gul. Don't know why!!!???
Any differences may be updated software/hardware.