Pakistan Tests Shaheen 3 Missile

Bratva

Bratva

Jun 8, 2010
1.png
 
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
Windjammer said:
According to a notification by ISPR
Pakistan today conducted successful test of Shaheen-3 Missile.
Zulfiqar said:
The logistics alone takes around 2 weeks for the test (if moving from North).

However, if you read the comments under ISPR's tweet you would know the public's mood.
Jango said:
Alright guys.

There's a million other threads you can use for posts such as these, but let's keep this thread focussed on the test.
Bratva said:
Add links .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512716113985085441

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512714039218122753
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Rawalpindi - April 09, 2022​

No PR-33/2022-ISPR​



Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.
Today’s launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, scientists and engineers of Strategic Organizations.
Director General Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving dynamic design and development capabilities and expressed his full confidence in Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence Capability.
President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.
sur

sur

Aug 19, 2009
Imran Khan said:
its extended range or same old range ?
sur said:
ARY News said Shaheen3 can go 2700Km

Disclaimer: "Any apparent association between map below & the current situation where Pakistan was threatened of "consequences" is purely coincidental."
Just trying to gauge what 2700Km looks like:


View attachment 832217

Don't know why I often remember childhood stories of a "جِن٘" and a "طوطا".
Where "جِن٘" was too powerful to be tackled but then "حاتم طائی" or someone came to know that "جِن٘" powers were actually in "طوطا".
And all he had to do was "طوطے کی گردن مروڑ دے" . . and "جِن٘" would stop being a threat.



Then I remember an interview of Hamid Gul. Don't know why!!!???
JX-1

JX-1

Mar 14, 2022
Possibly signalling to the US that Israel will be hit if they step out of line. This way you don't scare the American people unnecessarily with an ICBM.

Otherwise, this looks like the final few tests before it is operational

Let's see what this second test will be.
 
