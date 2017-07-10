What's new

Pakistan tested Oplot... 2015

Trango Towers

Forget tanks.
British were the 1st to introduce tanks and now they arevthe 1st to say they will no longer have tanks in their armoury.

Drones all the way. New blitzkrieg demonstrated by Turkey in Azerbaijan Libya and Syria.
Pakistan needs to get its head out of its *** and think ahead
 
Trango Towers said:
Forget tanks.
British were the 1st to introduce tanks and now they arevthe 1st to say they will no longer have tanks in their armoury.

Drones all the way. New blitzkrieg demonstrated by Turkey in Azerbaijan Libya and Syria.
Pakistan needs to get its head out of its *** and think ahead
Bro those battles are completely unrelated to the battlefield scenarios between Pakistan and India. Both forces deploy very long range radars which can pick up drones fast, shooting them down after that is a straight forward process.
They can be used as a tool and to support a push etc. They can never be a replacement. For example, bad weather grounded the drones many times in the conflicts above. Imagine your fleet grounded and suddenly a massive armoured offensive heads towards you.
Dazzler said:
Nice tank, but production numbers and supply was a huge issue.
 
Glaiviator

Trango Towers said:
Forget tanks.
British were the 1st to introduce tanks and now they arevthe 1st to say they will no longer have tanks in their armoury.

Drones all the way. New blitzkrieg demonstrated by Turkey in Azerbaijan Libya and Syria.
Pakistan needs to get its head out of its *** and think ahead
They aren't getting rid of them, they're just a lower priority for them since they are an Island nation. Tanks aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
 
Trango Towers said:
Forget tanks.
British were the 1st to introduce tanks and now they arevthe 1st to say they will no longer have tanks in their armoury.

Drones all the way. New blitzkrieg demonstrated by Turkey in Azerbaijan Libya and Syria.
Pakistan needs to get its head out of its *** and think ahead
First of all the defense secretary of UK denied the reports of British Army axing all its tank fleet.If tanks were that obsolete the US army wouldnt be upgrading M1Abrams to M1A2C. Tanks are used for breakthroughs in enemy territory and to defend your own territory from enemy offensives .I am not trying to undermine the roles of drones but drones can not replace tanks.Different conflicts result in different scenarios.It all comes down to tactics,using the terrain to your advantage,having better training,providing air defense against enemy assests in the air.
 
Trango Towers said:
Forget tanks.
British were the 1st to introduce tanks and now they arevthe 1st to say they will no longer have tanks in their armoury.

Drones all the way. New blitzkrieg demonstrated by Turkey in Azerbaijan Libya and Syria.
Pakistan needs to get its head out of its *** and think ahead
The simplicity and broad applicability of the concept — mobility, armor, and firepower — gives tanks their longevity. It is not enough for there to be a weapon capable of defeating a tank to make it obsolete; there must also be a means of accomplishing the same missions. Remotely-operated vehicles can shield an infantry squad in close-quarters combat and fight in open terrain; they are unlikely to replace tanks entirely. Tanks can roll through this profound technological change unchanged. Rather than introducing wholly new tanks with anti-drone features, the response is likely to be doctrinal (Pakistan gives out drone Doctrine to Azerbaijan)– developing tactics and possibly other platforms that can at least shield tanks from overhead threats. The alternative is to risk much more significant casualties amongst unarmored land forces. Avoiding that end was, ironically, the rationale for developing both tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles.
 
waz said:
Bro those battles are completely unrelated to the battlefield scenarios between Pakistan and India. Both forces deploy very long range radars which can pick up drones fast, shooting them down after that is a straight forward process.
They can be used as a tool and to support a push etc. They can never be a replacement. For example, bad weather grounded the drones many times in the conflicts above. Imagine your fleet grounded and suddenly a massive armoured offensive heads towards you.


Nice tank, but production numbers and supply was a huge issue.
S-300s failed to pick up the Turkish drones....
 
Glaiviator said:
Armenian S-300 were S-300PS from the 1980s and aren't really made for shooting down drones, also Armenia basically didn't have an Airforce.
^ and before you bring up the Osa argument, Osa's can only engage up to 5km, which means MALE uavs can just fly outside of their eng envelope
 
waz said:
Bro those battles are completely unrelated to the battlefield scenarios between Pakistan and India. Both forces deploy very long range radars which can pick up drones fast, shooting them down after that is a straight forward process.
They can be used as a tool and to support a push etc. They can never be a replacement. For example, bad weather grounded the drones many times in the conflicts above. Imagine your fleet grounded and suddenly a massive armoured offensive heads towards you.


Nice tank, but production numbers and supply was a huge issue.
Agree re weather and grounding. You are also correct regarding the vast battle fields.
I think whats has really got to me is the ability of men able to carry 2 to 5kg drones that were used effectively against armour and infantry.
As you know the Egyptians deployed anti tank weapons to great effect against Israeli armour. I am not saying like the British army we eradicate tanks but its time to think laterally and develop resources at sqad level for both recon and anti armour missions.
Pakistan years ago started well. But has lost its way.
Southampton University does an excellent course in UAV design. I am looking at that at the moment for next year.
 
Trango Towers said:
Agree re weather and grounding. You are also correct regarding the vast battle fields.
I think whats has really got to me is the ability of men able to carry 2 to 5kg drones that were used effectively against armour and infantry.
As you know the Egyptians deployed anti tank weapons to great effect against Israeli armour. I am not saying like the British army we eradicate tanks but its time to think laterally and develop resources at sqad level for both recon and anti armour missions.
Pakistan years ago started well. But has lost its way.
Southampton University does an excellent course in UAV design. I am looking at that at the moment for next year.
In all honesty, using the Azeri argument is flawed as the threat environment is vastly different, alongside that, the Armenians have a technologically inferior force that enabled the uavs to operate with impunity due to the fact that their airspace was completely uncontested
 
