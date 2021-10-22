Pakistan Test Fires Missile

Windjammer
Pakistan today successfully tested Shaheen -1A Ballistic Missile .
Message has been sent to India.
1A is a test bed , not an actual in service missile.
Shaheen 1A was first tested in April 2012.......well over 9 years earlier and is very much in operation, however compared to S-1....much of 1A's DATA and capabilities remain classified.
The version of 1A in service looks very different from this 9ne which gets test fired quite frequently.
Does not this missile look different?
That's the problem.
Ballistic missiles give so 1970s cold war era vibe.
Shaheen 1A and Shaheen II are reportedly equipped with the latest PSAC (Post-Separation Altitude Correction) system. This is a unique feature which consists of small thrusters that can adjust the warhead trajectory for greater accuracy and evading anti-ballistic missile defence systems.
this must be some milestone. testing new features
It's a pointy missile
this must be some milestone. testing new features
As Admiral General Aladeen said Missile should be pointy.
He also said, pointy is more scary .