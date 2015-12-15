What's new

Pakistan test fires 900 km Shaheen 1A successfully

Ispr
Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometers.
Rawalpindi - March 26, 2021
No PR-59/2021-ISPR

Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometers. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system.

Flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of today’s missile test.
 
Zarvan said:
Pakistan should test Ababeel now. Not testing it is raising serious questions.
Zarvan... what kind of observation is that? Do you think these boys tests missile like kids used to hold a firework competition? Not testing a missile raising serious questions?? Really?
 
The Eagle said:
Zarvan... what kind of observation is that? Do you think these boys tests missile like kids used to hold a firework competition? Not testing a missile raising serious questions?? Really?
Because if you don't know or not. The three officers who were given death and life imprisonment. The rumors started taking rounds that they managed to give information of our Missiles and specially if Ababeel to CIA. Therefore many who study defence matters think Ababeel has been compromised.
 
Zarvan said:
Because if you don't know or not. The three officers who were given death and life imprisonment. The rumors started taking rounds that they managed to give information of our Missiles and specially if Ababeel to CIA. Therefore many who study defence matters think Ababeel has been compromised.
Rumors are rumors. Ababeel may be referred as a tech demonstrator as of yet. The rest can be rumored too. Everything is compromised, if we go by those rumors. Men involved in these projects, do know how & when to do that.
 
