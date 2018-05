Last time i was in Pakistan, we went to visit some relatives in a village some 50km outside Islamabad. It's a place where people harvest their own Wheat and Corn and take it to a local mill which runs on diesel to make flour. It was hot and i was expecting some desi lemonade or at best Roh Afza.....no joy, to my dismay we were being served chilled can of Red Bull and Pineapple ice cream.

Click to expand...