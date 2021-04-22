What's new

Pakistan Television PTV cameras to turn High Definition HD from June 2021.

Reforms in information ministry being resumed, says Fawad
Minister terms revival of film and drama 'first priority'

April 21, 2021


With the evolution of technological world, we have seen many major technological revolution and advancement across the technological helm except PTV cameras which has been a day dream of every single Pakistani since National TV inception to watch PTV dramas, news, sports and other entertainment program in high definition.

Finally, the wishes have been heard by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who has announced lately that PTV will go full HD from 1st June.

He taken Twitter to announce that "PTV has been given a deadline to turn full HD from 1st June, the reforms which has been pending since 2019. In same years PTV Sports will also go full HD"

Imagine PTV visuals in HD graphics, an eye soothing moments to be. Isn't?


