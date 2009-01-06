Pakistan Telecom Industry Might Witness Another Merger Acquisition: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

It should be noted that PTC has injected a cash amount of around Rs. 7.5 billion in Ufone to help the company meet its increasing working capital requirement.

The merger/acquisition of Ufone by/with Telenor/Zong would result in more synergies than those realized by other telecom companies in the past. A deal between Telenor and Ufone would result in 50% of the subscribers, higher than Jazz, whereas Ufone and Zong will result in 35% of the subscribers, which will be at par with Jazz. Click to expand...

The Share Swap Agreement between Mobilink and Warid paved the way for synergies worth Rs. 8 billion, and the shareholders of Warid got 15% of the joint entity, which was then rebranded as Jazz.

Jazz and Warid’s combined tower portfolio were 13,000, out of which 3,000 towers overlapped. Hence, Jazz sold 3,000 towers to Engro Corp and Edotco at the price of US $60-100K/tower and generated an additional cash inflow of US $200-300 million.