Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to write a letter to the United Nations for not keeping IG Punjab as an advisor.
Talking to the media in Islamabad, Babar Awan said that on the instructions of Imran Khan, he is sending a letter to the Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations not to take IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar as his advisor.
Babar Awan said that this is a bad choice, what advice would a person who could not provide security to the former prime minister in his country give to the United Nations.
It should be noted that IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has been selected as the Police Advisor for Peace Operations to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
According to the information listed on the Punjab Police website, Faisal Shahkar is the first Pakistani to be elected to this position, before this position people from European and Western countries have been appointed.
IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar is a senior officer of Pakistan Police Service with almost 30 years of experience in Pakistan Police Service and 9 years of experience working for United Nations Headquarters and various field duties at United Nations.
Faisal Shahkar served as a team leader in the United Nations Standing Police Capacity in 2021-2020, before that he was posted in the United Nations Police Division from 2005 to 2008 and from 2011 to 2013.
Faisal Shahkar has also served in Liberia and Bosnia under the United Nations Mission for more than three years.
پی ٹی آئی کا اقوام متحدہ کو آئی جی پنجاب کو ایڈوائزر نہ رکھنےکیلئے خط لکھنےکا فیصلہ
جو شخص اپنے ملک میں سابق وزیر اعظم کو سکیورٹی نہیں دے سکا وہ اقوام متحدہ کو کیا ایڈوائس دےگا، بابر اعوان
