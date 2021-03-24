Pakistan Tech Exports Soar 69% in February 2021
Pakistan's technology exports shot up by 69% in February 2021 from the same month last year. Tech exports soared 41% for the first 8 months (July 2020-February 2021) of the current fiscal year from the same period period last year, according data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.
Technology services exports from Pakistan continued their momentum into February 2020, rocketing up 69% to $179 million, up from $106 million in February 2020. ICT exports for the first 8 months of the ongoing fiscal year 2020-2021 rose 41% to $1.3 billion, on track to reach or surpass the $2 billion mark this year.
In addition to jump in tech services exports, Pakistan is also seeing double-digit growth in exports of engineering goods, up 19.74% for the first 8 months of the current fiscal year. Export of electric fans posted over 15% growth and other electrical machinery 17.16%.
There is real hope for Pakistan to dramatically increase its higher value-added exports if the current trends in tech services and engineering goods can be sustained. Seizing the opportunity to attract export-oriented investors will help Pakistan become the next Asian Asian Tiger economy. It will help the country avoid recurring balance-of-payments crises that have forced the nation to seek IMF bailouts with all their tough conditions. Focusing on "Plug and Play" Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is going to be essential to achieve this objective.
