Pakistan targets automobile production of 300,000 and 3 million motorcycles in FY2021-22

Pakistan targets automobile production of 300,000 in FY22 * Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar says govt is prioritizing localisation * Notification of reduced tax and duty cuts to be issued in a day or two

“For this, the biggest incentive was reduction in prices that would increase demand. Hence, the government decided to slash Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Additional Customs Duty on all vehicles, while sales tax for small (engine size up to 1,000cc) vehicles was also reduced."In the Finance Bill 2021, the government has announced a cut in FED on all vehicles up to 3,000cc by 2.5%, while abolishing it on vehicles upto 1,000cc. The general sales tax has also been slashed to 12.5% from 17% for cars up to 1,000cc.The federal minister said that due to the reduction in taxes and duties, the prices of cars with engine capacity upto 650cc would reduce by Rs105,000, whereas the rates of 1,000cc cars would come down by Rs145,000.In order to facilitate first-time car buyers, the government has decided to curtail the upfront payment as well. "In the coming days, the process of auto lease will be eased further as well."The federal minister was of the view that in order to achieve sustainable economic growth, one needs to expand the country’s engineering and manufacturing base.He said that in the upcoming auto policy, emphasis has been placed on localization. “Presently, in Pakistan, the rate of localisation as per value is 30-35% in the auto sector, which we want to enhance this year,” he said.“The upcoming policy is focused on auto development and exports. This is being done in order to make this sector part of the global auto manufacturing market."Under the policy, the manufacturer will be required to export a certain percentage of vehicles if they import them, added the minister."It will also be ensured that the customers get their vehicles in a timely manner. There will be a penalty if the customers are not provided with vehicles in sixty days’ time."Vehicles will be booked online, and every customer will know the manufacturing stage of their vehicle."Meanwhile, Bakhtiar said focus will also be to improve the quality of Pakistan's locally-produced vehicles, and its safety features.He said the manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles will also be encouraged.“The import duty on EVs has been slashed from 25% to 10%, allowing the entry of EVs in Pakistan,” he said.