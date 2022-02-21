What's new

Pakistan target of Economic Hit men

It is my opinion that after the failure to break up Pakistan through TTP and BLA, the international establishment has shifted to the alternative model of targeting the country by its economic Hit Men. The objective is to make Pakistan so weak that it will follow all the dictates of the international establishment, end its Nuclear Program and recognize Israel. Imran Khan has been a main pawn in this game who has gutted Pakistan on the inside and now we have the State Bank Governor as Country Representative of the World Bank and IMF. Now the next step is to swindle the gold in every household. After that they will go after the Bank Accounts.

We should remember that Pakistan was the last name in the list of seven countries selected for destruction by the Conservatives in their Crusade agenda. Only Iran and Pakistan are the two countries left intact in the list.

If Pakistan becomes bankrupt, it will be easy for Afghanistan to take KPK on one side and India on the other side to take Azad Kashmir and Gilgit.
 

