Pakistan Takes Away Management Of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara From Sikhs, Gives It To Mohammed Tariq Khan Led Trust

Role of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Kartarpur Sahib intact, says its chief

Clarifies PSGPC will continue to control arrangements related to Sikh Rehat Maryada inside historic gurdwara, including langar, accommodation of pilgrims, distribution of parshad, holding Akhand Path Sahib and managing golak

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC)

To Supervise and exercise control over the arrangement for Langar (Purchase of raw material, cooking and distribution to Yatrees) on each function;

To make fool proof arrangements for receipt of donations and its deposit into the committee’s account, it shall be jointly operated by both the convener and president of the committee;

To Suggest measures for proper maintenance preservations and renovation of the Gurdwaras and the ensure their sanctity according to Sikh traditions and faith. Voluntary service of Sikh tradesmen or labour shall be welcomed on Gratis basis;

To suggest measures for extending facilities including medical aid and civic amenities to Sikh Yatrees and to make their journey and stay within Pakistan as comfortable as possible;

To Make Necessary arrangements for reception and farewell to Sikh Yatrees in each religious occasion;

To make necessary arrangements for the observance of religious rites including AKHAND path and BHOG ceremony;

To appoint such sub-committees and the entrust such responsibilities to them, as may in the committee lead to its more efficient and effective working;

To take all initiatives as it may consider necessary or desirable for the efficient and effective maintenance and proper observance of religious rites in different functions or activities inside the Gurdwaras;

To make arrangement for any publication and Magazine;

To setup small Library and Museum within the Gurdwara premises;

To arrange Pinni Parshad for the Yatrees;

To maintain donation record and collection/counting of donations from the Golak placed at all the Gurdwaras;

To look after all the religious rituals during the festivals;

To assist Shrine Branch on the issues related to Sikhs.

Members of Main Commitee:

Satwant Singh, (President) Ameer Singh, (General Secretary) Ravinder Singh Inderjeet Singh Dr. Mimpal Singh Baba Harmeet Singh Sarbat Singh Dr. Sagar Jeet Singh Sardar Vikash Singh Khalsa Sardar Sagar Singh



CHANDIGARH Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:31 ISTHindustan Times, AmritsarIn November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.(HT file photo)Amid reports that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has lost control over Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, with the setting up of a government body to manage the historic shrine, its president Satwant Singh on Thursday clarified that the PSGPC’s role in the gurdwara management remains intact.His clarification comes even as the ministry of external affairs said India received representations from the Sikh community expressing concern over the decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the Kartarpur gurdwara from the PSGPC to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP), a non-Sikh body.“The fresh move of the Pakistan government is being misreported. Arrangements for the construction, maintenance and security outside the gurdwara are made by the ETPB, while arrangements related to Sikh rituals are still under the control of the PSGPC at Kartarpur Sahib and other historic gurdwaras in Pakistan,” Satwant Singh said over phone.“The PSGPC will continue to control the arrangements inside the gurdwara, including langar (community kitchen), accommodation of pilgrims, preparation and distribution of karah parshad, holding Akhand Path Sahib and managing the golak (donation box). These arrangements are related to Sikh Rehat Maryada and are being conducted by the PSGPC,” he said.The ETPB is a statutory board of the Government of Pakistan that administers evacuee properties, including educational, charitable or religious trusts left behind by Hindus and Sikhs who migrated to India after Partition.According to a notification on November 3, a project management unit (PMU), a self-financing body, for the management and maintenance of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, has been constituted under the administrative control of the ETPB. A total of nine officers have been posted under this body and all of them are Muslims.The move has evoked harsh reactions from the Sikh leaders in India.“Disgusted and shocked to see PSGPC losing control of the management of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib and Pak Govt setting up a Project Management Unit to implement project business plan,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), in a social media post.He said, “The management of Gurdwara Sahib & Langar snatched from Sikhs and given to an Islamic organisation. Gurdwara Sahibs have always been managed by Sikhs but dictatorial Pak govt has given this sewa to non-Sikhs who have no understanding of Sikh Maryada or teachings of Guru Sahibs.”“On behalf of global Sikh community, we strongly condemn this move & demand restoring the right of sewa back to PSGPC. This move is not acceptable to Sikhs and we request @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up this issue at the very earliest with Pak Govt,” he added.The PSGPC president said, “I reject this statement which is exaggerated and full of misinformation.”In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.The Kartarpur gurdwara is the last resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak and Indian pilgrims have a visa-free access to it. The shrine is barely 4 km from the India-Pakistan border.Whats funny is that PSGPC is a sub-committee of ETPBThe Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee(PSGPC) is a Sikh religious organisation in Pakistan. PSGPC was formed by the Government of Pakistan and is entrusted with the maintenance of Sikh religious institutions, places of worships in Pakistan. Similar to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) in India, this organisation is entrusted with the maintenance of Sikh religious institutions, places of worships (Gurdwaras) and the well-being of Pakistani Sikh community. Its main office is situated in Gurdwara Dua Sahib Lahore.