Pakistan Takes Away Management Of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara From Sikhs, Gives It To Mohammed Tariq Khan Led Trust

Pakistan Takes Away Management Of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara From Sikhs, Gives It To Mohammed Tariq Khan Led Trust


Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a stern statement of opposition to the Imran Khan-led Pakistani government taking over complete control of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Earlier on Thursday, DNA reported that Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) has formulated a ‘Project Kartarpur Corridor’.

Subsequently, the Mohammed Tariq Khan-led Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has been entrusted with the management and maintenance of the sacred Gurudwara. This is the first time that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been robbed off its control over the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

“We have seen reports about Pakistan transferring the management and maintenance of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC), a body run by the minority Sikh Community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body,” the MEA asserted.

Highly condemnable, against the spirit of #KaratarpurSahib corridor & religious sentiments of the Sikh community. Such actions expose the reality of Pakistan govt...: MEA statement on reports about Pakistan transferring the management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib
— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020
Click to expand...
The release further read, “This unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large. We have received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern at this decision by Pakistan targeting the rights of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan.”

“Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership’s tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities. Pakistan is called upon to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community it’s right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.”

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur village that is now situated in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Now, the ETPB has formed the PMU Kartarpur Sahib that will be the self-financing body for the management and maintenance of the Gurudwara. It comprises of nine non-Sikh officials who will operate under the administrative control of the ETPB.

In 2019, the corridor to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib was opened that permitted the Indian pilgrims to access the holy shrine without a visa.

www.dnaindia.com

Imran Khan government takes away management rights of Kartarpur Sahib from PSGPC

Imran Khan government takes away management rights of Kartarpur Sahib from PSGPC - Its for the first time that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been scrapped off its management rights of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, the sacred place of the Sikhs located at Kartarpur.
www.dnaindia.com
 
Role of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Kartarpur Sahib intact, says its chief
Clarifies PSGPC will continue to control arrangements related to Sikh Rehat Maryada inside historic gurdwara, including langar, accommodation of pilgrims, distribution of parshad, holding Akhand Path Sahib and managing golak
CHANDIGARH Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:31 IST
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.
In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.(HT file photo)

Amid reports that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has lost control over Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, with the setting up of a government body to manage the historic shrine, its president Satwant Singh on Thursday clarified that the PSGPC’s role in the gurdwara management remains intact.

His clarification comes even as the ministry of external affairs said India received representations from the Sikh community expressing concern over the decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the Kartarpur gurdwara from the PSGPC to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP), a non-Sikh body.
“The fresh move of the Pakistan government is being misreported. Arrangements for the construction, maintenance and security outside the gurdwara are made by the ETPB, while arrangements related to Sikh rituals are still under the control of the PSGPC at Kartarpur Sahib and other historic gurdwaras in Pakistan,” Satwant Singh said over phone.
“The PSGPC will continue to control the arrangements inside the gurdwara, including langar (community kitchen), accommodation of pilgrims, preparation and distribution of karah parshad, holding Akhand Path Sahib and managing the golak (donation box). These arrangements are related to Sikh Rehat Maryada and are being conducted by the PSGPC,” he said.

The ETPB is a statutory board of the Government of Pakistan that administers evacuee properties, including educational, charitable or religious trusts left behind by Hindus and Sikhs who migrated to India after Partition.
According to a notification on November 3, a project management unit (PMU), a self-financing body, for the management and maintenance of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, has been constituted under the administrative control of the ETPB. A total of nine officers have been posted under this body and all of them are Muslims.
SIKH LEADERS EXAGGERATING, MISINFORMED: PSGPC CHIEF
The move has evoked harsh reactions from the Sikh leaders in India.
“Disgusted and shocked to see PSGPC losing control of the management of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib and Pak Govt setting up a Project Management Unit to implement project business plan,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), in a social media post.

He said, “The management of Gurdwara Sahib & Langar snatched from Sikhs and given to an Islamic organisation. Gurdwara Sahibs have always been managed by Sikhs but dictatorial Pak govt has given this sewa to non-Sikhs who have no understanding of Sikh Maryada or teachings of Guru Sahibs.”
“On behalf of global Sikh community, we strongly condemn this move & demand restoring the right of sewa back to PSGPC. This move is not acceptable to Sikhs and we request @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up this issue at the very earliest with Pak Govt,” he added.
The PSGPC president said, “I reject this statement which is exaggerated and full of misinformation.”
YEAR AFTER CORRIDOR OPENING
In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

The Kartarpur gurdwara is the last resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak and Indian pilgrims have a visa-free access to it. The shrine is barely 4 km from the India-Pakistan border.


www.hindustantimes.com

Role of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Kartarpur Sahib intact, says its chief

Clarifies PSGPC will continue to control arrangements related to Sikh Rehat Maryada inside historic gurdwara, including langar, accommodation of pilgrims, distribution of parshad, holding Akhand Path Sahib and managing golak
www.hindustantimes.com
Whats funny is that PSGPC is a sub-committee of ETPB

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC)

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee(PSGPC) is a Sikh religious organisation in Pakistan. PSGPC was formed by the Government of Pakistan and is entrusted with the maintenance of Sikh religious institutions, places of worships in Pakistan. Similar to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) in India, this organisation is entrusted with the maintenance of Sikh religious institutions, places of worships (Gurdwaras) and the well-being of Pakistani Sikh community. Its main office is situated in Gurdwara Dua Sahib Lahore.

Functions of PSGPC:
  • To Supervise and exercise control over the arrangement for Langar (Purchase of raw material, cooking and distribution to Yatrees) on each function;
  • To make fool proof arrangements for receipt of donations and its deposit into the committee’s account, it shall be jointly operated by both the convener and president of the committee;
  • To Suggest measures for proper maintenance preservations and renovation of the Gurdwaras and the ensure their sanctity according to Sikh traditions and faith. Voluntary service of Sikh tradesmen or labour shall be welcomed on Gratis basis;
  • To suggest measures for extending facilities including medical aid and civic amenities to Sikh Yatrees and to make their journey and stay within Pakistan as comfortable as possible;
  • To Make Necessary arrangements for reception and farewell to Sikh Yatrees in each religious occasion;
  • To make necessary arrangements for the observance of religious rites including AKHAND path and BHOG ceremony;
  • To appoint such sub-committees and the entrust such responsibilities to them, as may in the committee lead to its more efficient and effective working;
  • To take all initiatives as it may consider necessary or desirable for the efficient and effective maintenance and proper observance of religious rites in different functions or activities inside the Gurdwaras;
  • To make arrangement for any publication and Magazine;
  • To setup small Library and Museum within the Gurdwara premises;
  • To arrange Pinni Parshad for the Yatrees;
  • To maintain donation record and collection/counting of donations from the Golak placed at all the Gurdwaras;
  • To look after all the religious rituals during the festivals;
  • To assist Shrine Branch on the issues related to Sikhs.
Members of Main Commitee:
    1. Satwant Singh, (President)
    2. Ameer Singh, (General Secretary)
    3. Ravinder Singh
    4. Inderjeet Singh
    5. Dr. Mimpal Singh
    6. Baba Harmeet Singh
    7. Sarbat Singh
    8. Dr. Sagar Jeet Singh
    9. Sardar Vikash Singh Khalsa
    10. Sardar Sagar Singh
 
Adonis said:
They have to...the objective was not to please Sikhs but to push the Khalistan agenda... PSGPC was not fit for the job.
Click to expand...
The second post just confirmed that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak now just controls the basic administration of the Gurdwara. Stuff like religious ceremonies and cooking food etc.

The control of the property itself and the Revenue generated by the Gurdwara has now moved into the hands of the Muslims.

Here is the Final Proof.

 
shameless indian propaganda again which even sikhs are not interested in :lol:

look who is talking indian hindu govt which stops and make their best efforts to make it difficult for sikhs to visit their holy place in Pakistan and even tried to bomb kartarpur the same indian hindu govt which tried its best to sabotage Pakistan efforts last year to make it easier for indian sikhs to visit their holy place in Pakistan Visa Free.
 
doorstar said:
hello lying pajeet, hope you understand Punjabi
Click to expand...
What is Pajeet?...No I don't understood the language...however what you were trying to show...the guy speaking in the video has Khalistan written on the flag on his table...so did you intend to confirm what I said?
 
Gadkari said:
The second post just confirmed that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak now just controls the basic administration of the Gurdwara. Stuff like religious ceremonies and cooking food etc.

The control of the property itself and the Revenue generated by the Gurdwara has now moved into the hands of the Muslims.

Here is the Final Proof.

Click to expand...







I Can't Blame You Indians To Tend To Be A Stupid Lot Most of The Time.ETPB Is A Government Owned Trust Mr Tariq Khan Is Just A Government Servant.Parbandhak Committee Is Subordinate To This Trust Which Manages Most Evacuee Property in Pakistan.There Has Been No Major Change
 
It was a self inflicted goal since beginning to made a temple or gurdwara there.. don't know what type of love Pakistanis have for sikhs (who killed ruthelesly Muslims during partition)...it's one thing that everybody is allowed to practice there own but to make temple and gurdwara for them is altogether a different
 
Adonis said:
They have to...the objective was not to please Sikhs but to push the Khalistan agenda... PSGPC was not fit for the job.
Click to expand...
And how would a kiwi know the objectives or the agenda?
Gadkari said:
The second post just confirmed that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak now just controls the basic administration of the Gurdwara. Stuff like religious ceremonies and cooking food etc.

The control of the property itself and the Revenue generated by the Gurdwara has now moved into the hands of the Muslims.

Here is the Final Proof.

Click to expand...
And what difference does it make? Are the Muslims stopping the Sikh from practicing their religion? Are they advocating for the destruction of the gurdwara? The answer is a big No, so why is your arse on burning?
 
