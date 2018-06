Pakistan Tahreek Insaf means that Justice Movement of Pakistan. But it wasn't able to do justice between those who were loyal to them and made this party what it is today and the corrupt rich individuals. The party leadership replaced these loyal individuals with the same corrupt politicians they claimed to eradicate from the system. So if they could not do justice on such a minor issue, how can we expect them to do justice when elected?



This is the problem of capitalism i.e. Democracy. Compromise, profit and pleasure has always played role when it comes to anyone joining the system. It make a dead fish out of any lion or eagle and also a pimp out of any zealous and honourable person.



Throw it away, it is rotten and it makes your stomach bad. It's only their to make your situation miserable.

