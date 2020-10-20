Pakistan Tactical nuclear weapons, Chinese firepower and American proxy warrior India

Trump and Modi's US – IND game is proving a failure and back fired. Indian opposition , media and people are shouting against it. Their think tanks realized they were being used for Washington's proxy war against China. Selfish Americans will never save India from being sandwich between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan’s non-strategic weapons or Tactical Nuclear Weapons ( TNW ) are such low-weight short-range nuclear warhead missiles. These would be extremely dangerous for the immediate and complete destruction of enemy troops, tanks, military installations, supply dumps and field headquarters on the battlefield.

In this sensitive situation of border tensions and the dangers of Indian aggression, above all political affiliations, the ideal supporting relationship between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the people is an patriotic requirement of the time and our national duty.

Pakistan Tactical nuclear weapons and Indian double border aggression | DEFENCE TIMES | ڈیفنس ٹائمز In the event of our strategic, operational and tactical nuclear missile strikes, India will have nowhere to hide.