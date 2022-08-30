Pakistan supplying Artillery shells to Ukraine

PAKISTANFOREVER said: Is this official now? Nothing wrong with supplying the ukrainians weapons as the russians do the same with the indians. It's just business. Nothing personal. Click to expand...

Moscow is not my mamu nor West is my phupoo, it is all about whats best for the country. we need to protect our interests and not worry about others.my concern is that someone in the administration should have the balls to set the line straight and publicly acknowledge what our policy is. Ukraine supplies defense equipment for our tanks and Aircrafts but Russia also provides JF engines. One has the potential to meet our economic and energy needs(Rus) while other can give military support.... question is was this all discussed at the highest echelon and debated or just brushed under the carpet behind closed door after getting tacit approval of Doctrine masters