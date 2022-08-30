Pakistan supplying Artillery shells to Ukraine

it's here and not in Weapons section as it shows a significant policy change.
was this discussed in Parliament or NSC?
it's here and not in Weapons section as it shows a significant policy change.
I hope Russia pays back pak army with interest........
Let's see who has the last laugh......
They do. With all the weapons they supply to india.
Moscow is not my mamu nor West is my phupoo, it is all about whats best for the country. we need to protect our interests and not worry about others.Is this official now? Nothing wrong with supplying the ukrainians weapons as the russians do the same with the indians. It's just business. Nothing personal.
That is business, just like they sell u mi 17 This is something direct.
Russia isn't in a position to pay back anything... Pakistan doing a great job. More F16 for you.I hope Russia pays back pak army with interest........
who is going to do that ? the few the proud?F**K all of them.
Moscow is not my mamu nor West is my phupoo, it is all about whats best for the country. we need to protect our interests and not worry about others.
my concern is that someone in the administration should have the balls to set the line straight and publicly acknowledge what our policy is. Ukraine supplies defense equipment for our tanks and Aircrafts but Russia also provides JF engines. One has the potential to meet our economic and energy needs(Rus) while other can give military support.... question is was this all discussed at the highest echelon and debated or just brushed under the carpet behind closed door after getting tacit approval of Doctrine masters
The russians were also directly supplying the indians with weapons in 1965 and 1971. The americans/nato are NOT our friends, allies or well-wishers but neither are the russians. F**K all of them.
Russia isn't in a position to pay back anything... Pakistan doing a great job. More F16 for you.