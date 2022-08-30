What's new

Pakistan supplying Artillery shells to Ukraine

T

Is this official now? Nothing wrong with supplying the ukrainians weapons as the russians do the same with the indians. It's just business. Nothing personal.
Moscow is not my mamu nor West is my phupoo, it is all about whats best for the country. we need to protect our interests and not worry about others.

my concern is that someone in the administration should have the balls to set the line straight and publicly acknowledge what our policy is. Ukraine supplies defense equipment for our tanks and Aircrafts but Russia also provides JF engines. One has the potential to meet our economic and energy needs(Rus) while other can give military support.... question is was this all discussed at the highest echelon and debated or just brushed under the carpet behind closed door after getting tacit approval of Doctrine masters
 
Moscow is not my mamu nor West is my phupoo, it is all about whats best for the country. we need to protect our interests and not worry about others.

my concern is that someone in the administration should have the balls to set the line straight and publicly acknowledge what our policy is. Ukraine supplies defense equipment for our tanks and Aircrafts but Russia also provides JF engines. One has the potential to meet our economic and energy needs(Rus) while other can give military support.... question is was this all discussed at the highest echelon and debated or just brushed under the carpet behind closed door after getting tacit approval of Doctrine masters
It was probably decided after the americans stuck **""""""****
 
The russians were also directly supplying the indians with weapons in 1965 and 1971. The americans/nato are NOT our friends, allies or well-wishers but neither are the russians. F**K all of them.
If we go by history, it is pakistan that gets fd in the end......

Russia isn't in a position to pay back anything... Pakistan doing a great job. More F16 for you.
Russia does supply engine for their dear jet. Also they have stakes in Afghanistan and Iran.

Pakistan is doing what they does best, selling themselves to the highest bidder.
 

