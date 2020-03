The Pakistan Super League ‘is one of the top leagues in the world’ & 'the most competitive in terms of bat & bowl': Foreign Players, Staff, Visitors laud Pakistan



Foreign players soak in Electrifying competitive PSL atmosphere

Lahore Qalandar Star Ben Dunk: The Pakistan Super League ‘is one of the top leagues in the world’.





“This is one of the top leagues in the world. The standard of the PSL is very high and every team you come across is full of world-class players. Just to get any win in this tournament you have to play really good cricket,” Australian Dunk



The spectators at the PSL have convinced me that at least in Lahore there is just one team to play for, says Qalandars’ Ben Dunk



PSL commentator Erin Holland and Michael Slater jam together