Pakistan Super League - 8 (PSL-8) 2023

HBL PSL 8 draft expected on November 18 after franchises reject auction model​

Pakistan Super League - 8 (PSL-8) 2023Team owners are not ready for the auction model but have agreed with PCB over their willingness to continue discussing it in the future14 October, 2022PHOTO: PCBThe draft for season eight of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected on November 18 after the franchises rejected the player auction model.According to the details, team owners are not ready for the auction model but have agreed with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their willingness to continue discussing the auction model in the future.On the other hand, both parties are on the same page regarding increasing the cricketers' salaries.Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja wanted players to be selected through an auction in the PSL, similar to the IPL. Discussions were also taking place over the hybrid model of auction plus draft, but the franchises had already unanimously rejected it.For the eighth edition scheduled in different cities of the country from February 9 to March 19 next year, the cricketers will be selected through the previous draft model.The board had asked to choose a day from November 16 to 21. It was agreed to increase the salary cap of the cricketers. The final decision will be taken in the next few days. Foreign players have shown interest in coming to Pakistan, no one will refuse because of money; however different franchise leagues will disturb PSL.Under the procedure, PCB will first determine the categories of domestic cricketers; if any objection can be applied for a review, then the trade window will open in which the franchises can exchange players for retention. As usual, a maximum of eight players will be retained, after which the draft will be held.