/ Register

  • Friday, August 21, 2020

Pakistan Super League - 6 (PSL) 2021

Discussion in 'Sports' started by ghazi52, Aug 21, 2020 at 12:07 AM.

  1. Aug 21, 2020 at 12:07 AM #1
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    48,116
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +50 / 70,964 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Hayatabad stadium may host PSL-6 matches

    PCB team reviews upgrade work at the facility


    August 20, 2020
    [​IMG]

    PHOTO: TAIMUR JHAGRA


    PESHAWAR: With the reconstruction and upgradation of the Arbab Niaz cricket stadium in the city facing delays, the cricket stadium at the Hayatabad Sports Complex may be ready to host matches of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next February.

    This was disclosed as officials from the provincial sports department and a high-powered delegation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by International Cricket in Pakistan Director Zakir Shah, PCB General Manager Junaid Zia, Security and Anti-Corruption Director Col Asif Mehmood, Administration and Logistics Senior General Manager Asad Mustafa, Senior General Manager Admin and Human Resources Col Ashfaq Ahmad, Media Manager Shakeel Khan and Marketing Manager Mansoor Manj, visited the complex on Tuesday to review the situation there.

    Apart from discussing arrangements for a possible PSL match there, they also reviewed the provincial government’s Rs500 million project to convert the complex into an international cricket stadium.

    K-P Sports Director General Asfandyar Khattak and PSL Director Mir Bashar Khan told the delegation that the stadium will be upgraded before the next edition of PSL commences in February.

    Published in The Express Tribune, August 20th, 2020.
     
  2. Aug 21, 2020 at 12:11 AM #2
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    48,116
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +50 / 70,964 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) could feature three more host cities.


    This year, the PSL 5 held entirely in Pakistan for the first time, with Rawalpindi and Multan also hosting games.

    As for PSL 6 in 2021, Wasim is aiming to hold matches in Peshawar, Faisalabad and Hyderabad.
     
  3. Aug 21, 2020 at 12:18 AM #3
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    48,116
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +50 / 70,964 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sold rights of HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 to a joint venture of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz as its broadcast production partner. Tower Sports is a company incorporated in Pakistan that provides specialized sports services which include production, sales, marketing and distribution of sports media content. SportzWorkz is a company incorporated in Singapore that provides specialized production services for live sports.

    The Pakistan Cricket Board and Sports News Television (SNTV) signed an agreement that will provide news broadcasters around the world access to match highlights of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021. SNTV’s network of global media organizations will also have access to coverage of all press conferences Along with news highlights from all 34 matches.

    Pakistan Super League 2021 is the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League, a men’s professional Twenty20 cricket League, established by the Pakistan Cricket Board. PSL – Pakistan Super League T20 2021, the sixth season of the tournament will be held entirely in Pakistan from February to March. PSL – Pakistan Super League T20 2021 features 34 matches (30 group stage match, two qualifiers, one eliminator, and the final).

    Dates: February – March, 2021
    Administrator: Pakistan Cricket Board
    Cricket format: Twenty20
    Tournament format: Double round robin and playoffs
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 21, 2020 at 12:23 AM #4
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    48,116
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +50 / 70,964 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    [​IMG]


    Format

    PSL Playoffs

    The PSL is played in a double round-robin format. Every team plays each other twice and the top four advance to the Playoffs.

    The league follows the rules and regulations dictated by the International Cricket Council, although it introduced DRS system in T20s which was later emulated by International Cricket Council as well. In the group stage, two points are awarded for a win, one for a no-result and none for a loss. In the event of tied scores after both teams have faced their quota of overs, a super over is used to determine the match winner. In the group stage teams are ranked on the following criteria:

    1. Higher number of points
    2. If equal, better run rate
    3. If equal, highest number of wins
    4. If equal, fewest losses
    5. If still equal, the results of head to head meeting

    In any play-off match in which there is no result, a super over is used to determine the winner. If the super over is not possible or the result of the over is a tie, the team which finished in the highest league position at the end of the regular season is deemed the winner of the match.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)